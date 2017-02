The Love and Comfort Show: Women Artists from the Region with Featured Artist Shirley Jeter

Shirley_ Jeter

-- The Gallery on Main has announced its upcoming exhibit and artist reception for "The Love and Comfort Show." The opening reception is on Valentine's Day, 14 February 2017 at 128 West Main Street, Richmond, KY from 5:30-7pm. The first 25 ladies to arrive will receive a gift bag from the sponsors and/or artists."The Love and Comfort Show" runs from February 14 until April 4, 2017 and will showcase visual art from women artists in the region and feature Shirley Jeter. Shirley is a renowned painter whose primary medium is watercolor.Gallery on Main is located inside Community Trust Bank, 128 West Main Street, Richmond, KY 40475. The gallery is open Monday-Thursday from 8:30am-4pm and Friday from 8:30am-5pm. Gallery on Main will be announcing soon the upcoming April exhibit and reception."The Love and Comfort Show" will run February 14 to April 4, 2017. The artist's will be present at the opening reception on Valentine's Day, 14 February 2017. Gallery hours are Monday-Thursday from 8:30am-4pm and Friday from 8:30am-5pm. Visit our Web site @ http://www.galleryonmain.us (it will be updated in the coming days and we will create a press release when it's live).