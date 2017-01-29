News By Tag
The Love and Comfort Show: Women Artists from the Region with Featured Artist Shirley Jeter
"The Love and Comfort Show" runs from February 14 until April 4, 2017 and will showcase visual art from women artists in the region and feature Shirley Jeter. Shirley is a renowned painter whose primary medium is watercolor.
Gallery on Main is located inside Community Trust Bank, 128 West Main Street, Richmond, KY 40475. The gallery is open Monday-Thursday from 8:30am-4pm and Friday from 8:30am-5pm. Gallery on Main will be announcing soon the upcoming April exhibit and reception.
"The Love and Comfort Show" will run February 14 to April 4, 2017. The artist's will be present at the opening reception on Valentine's Day, 14 February 2017. Visit our Web site @ http://www.galleryonmain.us (it will be updated in the coming days and we will create a press release when it's live).
