Axiomtek unveils the eBOX640-500-FL – a High Performance Embedded Box PC with User-Friendly Design

Axiomtek releases the eBOX640-500-FL, a high performance embedded system ideally suited for cloud computing servers, security surveillance, industrial automation and more.
 
 
Axiomtek's eBOX640-500-FL
Axiomtek's eBOX640-500-FL
 
CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. - Feb. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Axiomtek, one of the world's leading designers and manufacturers of innovative, high performance and reliable PC-based industrial computer products, is proud to announce the  eBOX640-500-FL, an fanless embedded computer system featuring scalable CPU options with the 7th/6th Generation Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 or Celeron® processors. Designed with an optimized thermal design to save energy, the eBOX640-500-FL can operate silently and minimize power consumption. It features a wide choice of front-accessible user-friendly I/O interface for easy cabling and maintenance to provide customers with a lower total cost of ownership and higher return on investment. This high-performance embedded box PC is an ideal solution for use in cloud computing servers, multimedia applications, security surveillance, industrial automation, and more.

"Designed with the latest, high performance Intel® Core™ CPUs available, the eBOX640-500-FL packs big performance in a compact size," said Product Manager Janney Lee. "The eBOX640-500-FL's rugged design supports an extended operating temperature range of -10°C to +55°C, a wide voltage range DC power input from 10VDC - 30VDC with power protection, and up to 2G vibration endurance: which provides reliable and stable operation in harsh environments."

To enhance wireless communication capabilities, the compact embedded system provides one PCI Express Mini Card slot and one SIM card slot. It features dual DDR4-2133 DIMM sockets with up to 32GB of system memory. For extensive storage needs, it is equipped with dual 2.5" SATA hard drive bays and one mSATA interface. The eBOX640-500-FL also features rich I/O options including one RS-232/422/485, three RS-232, two Gigabit Ethernet, two USB 2.0, four USB 3.0, one audio (Mic-in/Line-out), one HDMI, one DisplayPort, one VGA, and two SMA type connector openings for antennas. This embedded BOX PC supports three independent high resolution displays and 4K resolution (DisplayPort, HDMI and VGA) for high quality imaging. The eBOX640-500-FL also runs well with the WE8S and Windows® 10 IoT. A wall mount kit is available upon request.

The eBOX640-500-FL will be available soon. For more product information or pricing, please visit http://us.axiomtek.com or contact a sales representative at solutions@axiomtek.com.

Advanced Features:

- LGA1151 socket 7th/6th generation Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 or Celeron® processor families

- Two 288-pin DDR4-2133 DIMM sockets, up to 32GB

- Fanless operation, compact design with desktop performance

- Four COM (1 x RS-232/422/485, 3 x RS-232), two Gigabit LAN and four USB 3.0 ports

- Two 2.5" SATA drive bays

- One PCI Express Mini Card slot and one SIM slot

- Front panel I/O connectivity design

- 10VDC - 30VDC wide range power input

About Axiomtek Co., Ltd

Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of PC-based industrial computer products. From its roots as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has mirrored the PC and IoT evolutions by shifting its focus toward the design and manufacture of PC-based industrial solutions and value-added services for different industries including, transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming, retail/POS/Kiosks. It has more than 60 distributor partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial PCs, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.

Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, was formed in 2012 after its acquisition. It has added its high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier value-added service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.

As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.

Contact
Axiomtek
6265813232
solutions@axiomtek.com
End
