News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Axiomtek unveils the eBOX640-500-FL – a High Performance Embedded Box PC with User-Friendly Design
Axiomtek releases the eBOX640-500-FL, a high performance embedded system ideally suited for cloud computing servers, security surveillance, industrial automation and more.
"Designed with the latest, high performance Intel® Core™ CPUs available, the eBOX640-500-
To enhance wireless communication capabilities, the compact embedded system provides one PCI Express Mini Card slot and one SIM card slot. It features dual DDR4-2133 DIMM sockets with up to 32GB of system memory. For extensive storage needs, it is equipped with dual 2.5" SATA hard drive bays and one mSATA interface. The eBOX640-500-
The eBOX640-500-
Advanced Features:
- LGA1151 socket 7th/6th generation Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 or Celeron® processor families
- Two 288-pin DDR4-2133 DIMM sockets, up to 32GB
- Fanless operation, compact design with desktop performance
- Four COM (1 x RS-232/422/485, 3 x RS-232), two Gigabit LAN and four USB 3.0 ports
- Two 2.5" SATA drive bays
- One PCI Express Mini Card slot and one SIM slot
- Front panel I/O connectivity design
- 10VDC - 30VDC wide range power input
About Axiomtek Co., Ltd
Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of PC-based industrial computer products. From its roots as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has mirrored the PC and IoT evolutions by shifting its focus toward the design and manufacture of PC-based industrial solutions and value-added services for different industries including, transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming, retail/POS/Kiosks. It has more than 60 distributor partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial PCs, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, was formed in 2012 after its acquisition. It has added its high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier value-added service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.
As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.
Contact
Axiomtek
6265813232
solutions@axiomtek.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse