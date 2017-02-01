 
Top 10 on Amazon's Hard Rock & Metal Videos - The Great Kat's Bazzini's Round Of The Goblins

Top 10 on Amazon's Hard Rock & Metal Videos - Great Kat's Bazzini's The Round Of The Goblins Music Video- RegenciPedia Names The Great Kat on World's Fastest Guitarists List
 
 
RegenciPedia Names Great Kat on World's Fastest Guitarists List
RegenciPedia Names Great Kat on World's Fastest Guitarists List
 
NEW YORK - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- •    TOP 10 on AMAZON PRIME'S "HARD ROCK & METAL" MUSIC VIDEOS: The Great Kat's New BAZZINI'S THE ROUND OF THE GOBLINS! https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=sr_nr_p_n_feature_four_bro_5?fst=as%3Aoff&rh=n%3A2858778011%2Cp_n_theme_browse-bin%3A2662339011%2Cp_n_feature_four_browse-bin%3A2662419011&bbn=2858778011&ie=UTF8&qid=1485779778&rnid=2662414011
Watch Video at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N382ZYX/ From Upcoming DVD!
•    THE GREAT KAT IS ON REGENCIPEDIA TOP 12 LIST OF "WORLD'S FASTEST GUITARISTS THROUGHOUT HISTORY"!
https://regencipedia.blogspot.com/2017/02/gitaris-gitaris-tercepat-di-dunia.html

PHOTOS from NEW BAZZINI MUSIC VIDEO:
Cover: http://www.greatkat.com/08/sneakpeek/bazzinicover3logo2-1200x1600.jpghttp://www.greatkat.com/08/sneakpeek/bazzinistill18logo1.jpg
http://www.greatkat.com/08/sneakpeek/bazzinistill1logo2.jpg
http://www.greatkat.com/08/sneakpeek/bazzinistill25logo1.jpg
http://www.greatkat.com/08/sneakpeek/bazzinistill6logo2.jpg

WATCH Great Kat VIDEO on AMAZON at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N382ZYX/

http://www.greatkat.com

PRESS/TV/RADIO: Get your FREE AUTOGRAPHED CD REVIEW COPY of The Great Kat's ROSSINI CD, featuring BAZZINI'S "THE ROUND OF THE GOBLINS"!
To request CD, contact: Karen Thomas, Thomas PR: karent@thomas-pr.com
631-549-7578
http://www.greatkat.com

LISTEN to The Great Kat's BAZZINI'S "THE ROUND OF THE GOBLINS"!
Spotify: https://play.spotify.com/track/0jN9cpHLJzy9ZpKNlA9Xii
iTunes:  https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/bazzinis-round-goblins-for/id384720627?i=384720657
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Bazzinis-Round-Goblins/dp/B00JOPETXQ

About The Great Kat:
Legendary Guitar/Violin Double Virtuoso, The Great Kat http://www.greatkat.com is the world-famous Juilliard graduate Classical Violin Virtuoso/Carnegie Recital Hall Violin Soloist/Winner of "Artists International Competition". The Great Kat performed as a Prodigy Violin Soloist for NYC Mayor Ed Koch at Gracie Mansion and for Coahuila, Mexico Governor Flores Tapia at the Centennial of General Vito Alessio Robles' birth and at the famous Teatro Fernando Soler in Saltillo, Mexico and was awarded the "Certificate of Merit" from New York Governor Mario Cuomo. The Great Kat is now the world's fastest Shred Guitar Virtuoso/"TOP 10 FASTEST SHREDDERS OF ALL TIME" (Guitar One Magazine)/ "FAMOUS JUILLIARD SCHOOL ALUMNI" (Ranker.com)/Reincarnation of Beethoven and the ONLY Guitar-Violin Double Virtuoso since Niccolo Paganini. Timothy Leary, cultural icon collaborated with The Great Kat Violin Virtuoso on the rock song "Right Brain Lover". Retailing giant Tesco is now featuring The Great Kat's virtuoso Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons" music in the TV commercial for the popular Activision video game "Call of Duty: Ghosts" http://youtu.be/6tW_ik2J000 . Warner Music Group has just released The Great Kat's legendary "Worship Me Or Die!" and "Beethoven On Speed" Speed Metal Albums as digital downloads on iTunes and more: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/worship-me-or-die!/id1086423634 & https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/beethoven-on-speed/id1089012301 ."Beethoven On Speed" and "Beethoven Shreds" are now featured in "America's Beethoven" Exhibit at the "American Beethoven Society". MVD Entertainment Group is distributing The Great Kat's Albums & Music Videos worldwide http://mvdb2b.com/s/GreatKatBeethovenShreds/TPR0006. The Great Kat's CDs,DVDs & Downloads are available at Walmart, Amazon, Target, iTunes, Barnes and Noble and more stores worldwide. BBC Radio's "The Arts Hour" features The Great Kat Shredding Beethoven's "5th Symphony" and Interview from "Fast And Furioso" Show (heard on BBC Radio 4). More info: http://www.greatkat.com.

Contact:
Karen Thomas, Thomas Public Relations, Inc: karent@thomas-pr.com 631-549-7578 http://www.greatkat.com

Links:
The Great Kat Website: http://www.greatkat.com
iTunes Music: http://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/great-kat/id384709526
iTunes Video: http://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/the-great-kat/id368743108
Walmart: https://www.walmart.com/search/?query=%22the%20great%20kat%22
Twitter: http://twitter.com/greatkatguitar and https://twitter.com/greatkatviolin
Instagram: http://instagram.com/greatkatguitar
Ringtones: http://www.greatkat.com/ringtones/greatkatringtones.html
Warner Music: Great Kat's Legendary "WORSHIP ME OR DIE!" & "BEETHOVEN ON SPEED" Albums on Warner Music https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/worship-me-or-die!/id1086423634 & https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/beethoven-on-speed/id1089012301
The Great Kat Albums & Music Videos on MVD Entertainment Group: http://mvdb2b.com/s/GreatKatBeethovenShreds/TPR0006
Source:Thomas PR
Email:***@thomas-pr.com Email Verified
Tags:Music, Entertainment, Film
Industry:Entertainment
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Page Updated Last on: Feb 03, 2017
Click to Share