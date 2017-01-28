 
New Women`s Chaco Abril Flip-Flops Leather Violet Quartz

New Women`s Chaco Abril Flip-Flops Leather Violet Quartz at bargain price of $59.95
 
NEW YORK - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Find these great women's Chako on sale at Ebay at:

http://www.ebay.com/sch/wowykazowy/m.html?_nkw=&_armrs=1&_ipg=&_from=

Also great women's Converse high-tops

Each of these retail for more than double the price fromm us.

Chacos

• Numentum Traverse technology provides ample support
• Razor-siping on the rubber outsoles gives added traction on wet surfaces
• Adjustable buckle and hook-and-loop closure to keep your feet secure
• Durable leather and breathable mesh webbing
• Compression molded EVA with lateral to medial TPU heel clip to promote neutral positioning
• Anatomically shaped EVA footbed
• Internal TPU shank for torsional rigidity and arch support
• Imported.

Best Use  Multisport
Footwear Closure  Strap
Upper  Leather/textile
Lining  Synthetic mesh
Topsole  EVA
Midsole  EVA
Support  Thermoplastic urethane arch shank
Outsole  Rubber
Toe Coverage  Open Toe
Average Footwear Weight (Pair)  12 ounces
Gender  Women's

