News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New Women`s Chaco Abril Flip-Flops Leather Violet Quartz
New Women`s Chaco Abril Flip-Flops Leather Violet Quartz at bargain price of $59.95
http://www.ebay.com/
Also great women's Converse high-tops
Each of these retail for more than double the price fromm us.
Chacos
• Numentum Traverse technology provides ample support
• Razor-siping on the rubber outsoles gives added traction on wet surfaces
• Adjustable buckle and hook-and-loop closure to keep your feet secure
• Durable leather and breathable mesh webbing
• Compression molded EVA with lateral to medial TPU heel clip to promote neutral positioning
• Anatomically shaped EVA footbed
• Internal TPU shank for torsional rigidity and arch support
• Imported.
Best Use Multisport
Footwear Closure Strap
Upper Leather/
Lining Synthetic mesh
Topsole EVA
Midsole EVA
Support Thermoplastic urethane arch shank
Outsole Rubber
Toe Coverage Open Toe
Average Footwear Weight (Pair) 12 ounces
Gender Women's
While they last
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse