75th Anniversary Of Alaska Highway Inspires Vintage Jeep Caravan, 'alaska Or Rust'
-- Vintage Jeep Enthusiasts to Drive the Entire Alaska Highway in 'Willys' Jeeps Over Five Day, 1,500 Mile Adventure --
"Honestly, we're taking this trip purely for the adventure and comradery of doing so," said David Eilers, publisher of eWillys.com and the trip's primary organizer. "This group shares a passion for old Jeeps and a common desire for adventure. If we can spread some goodwill from the US through Canada, and into Alaska, then that's a successful trip."
The group will launch as three separate caravans: one from the East Coast, led by Bill Reiss, one from the Midwest, led by Scott Gilbert, and one from the West Coast, led by David Eilers. On their way to Dawson Creek, each caravan will make scheduled stops where additional travelers can join. Upon arrival at the highway's entrance, the three groups will merge and convoy together throughout the whole of the Alaska Highway.
"The beauty of this trip is that it isn't the high-speed, air-conditioned affair that's become so common on the Alaska Highway," said Bill Reiss, another of the trip's organizers. "We're driving our old, beloved Jeeps—models from the 40s, 50s and 60s—and by doing so, we're paying homage to the rugged and beautiful story of both the Jeep brand and the Alaska Highway. It's an adventure for us and a tribute to some incredible history."
The 'Alaska or Rust' caravan has already attracted attention from sponsors like JP Magazine (http://www.fourwheeler.com/
Fans are encouraged to join the adventure by following the group's Website (http://www.alaskaorrust.com), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
To join the trip, learn more or sponsor a portion of the journey, visit www.alaskaorrust.com.
About the Alaskan Highway:
The Alaska Highway was constructed during World War II for the purpose of connecting the contiguous United States to Alaska across Canada. It begins at the junction with several Canadian highways in Dawson Creek, British Columbia, and runs to Delta Junction, Alaska, via Whitehorse, Yukon. Completed in 1942 at a length of nearly 1,500 miles long, the highway was opened to the public in 1948. Legendary for being a rough, challenging drive, the highway proved perfect for showing off the capabilities of early military Jeeps.
Contact
David Eilers
***@alaskaorrust.com
