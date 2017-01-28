News By Tag
MNM Productions Announces Casts for SPAMALOT, COMPANY and LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
Three Major Musical Productions This Year
Monty Python's SPAMALOT
Stephen Sondheim's COMPANY
LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
All Three Shows will be Presented at the Kravis Center's Rinker Playhouse
(West Palm Beach, FL – February 3, 2017) Marcie Gorman-Althof and Michael Lifshitz, the producing partners behind MNM Productions, one of South Florida's hottest new theatre companies, today announced the leading cast members and production teams for its first three productions in 2017, each of which will be presented at the Kravis Center's Rinker Playhouse.
Monty Python's SPAMALOT
May 19 to June 4
The hilarious, Tony Award-winning musical about King Arthur and his rollicking round table will be headlined by Johnbarry Greene as King Arthur, Laura Hodes as the Lady of the Lake, Joshua McKinney as Lancelot, Sahid Pabon as Robin and Andrew Shultz at Patsy, along with two MNM favorites, Michael Scott Ross (HAIR, The World Goes 'Round) and Mike Westrich (HAIR). The show will have a total cast of 20 singing, dancing performers.
SPAMALOT is being directed and choreographed by Broadway veteran Kimberly Dawn Smith, with Silver Palm Award-winner Paul Reekie serving as musical director.
Stephen Sondheim's COMPANY
July 21 to August 6
One of the best loved musicals by Broadway's preeminent composer/ lyricist, COMPANY will spot an all-star cast of 14 South Florida theatre favorites, including Robert Johnson as Bobby, along with Larry Alexander, Amy Miller Brennan, Clay Cartland, Lindsey Corey, Jinon Deeb, Laura Hodos, Nicole Kinzel, Joshua Kolb, Wayne LeGette, Joshua McKinney, Mallory Newburgh, Leah Sessa and Erika "Citron" Scotti. Cartland, Deeb and Sessa were all part of the Carbonell nominated ensemble for MNM's The World Goes Round.
Bruce Linser, who directed both Side By Side By Sondheim and The World Goes 'Round, will direct COMPANY, with the talented Paul Reekie again serving as musical director.
LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
October 6-22
"The Best of Times" is back with this Tony Award-winning smash hit that will feature Michael Ursua (Albin), Larry Alexander (Georges), Elijah Word (Jakob), Clay Cartland (Jean-Michel)
The 22-member cast of LA CAGE AUX FOLLES will be directed and choreographed by Kimberly Dawn Smith, with musical direction by Paul Reekie.
How to Get Tickets for All Three Musicals:
Reserved seating tickets for SPAMALOT, COMPANY and LA CAGE AUX FOLLES are $45 each, and are now available for purchase at the Kravis Center box office, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach; by phone at 561.832.7469;
About MNM Productions:
This production company is the latest venture by two experienced theatrical producers and arts consultants:
Media Contact:
Gary Schweikhart
PR-BS, Inc.
561.756.4298
gary@pr-bs.net
