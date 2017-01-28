MNM Productions Announces Casts for SPAMALOT, COMPANY and LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

SPAMALOT

-- MNM Productions Announces Casts forThree Major Musical Productions This YearMonty Python's SPAMALOTStephen Sondheim's COMPANYLA CAGE AUX FOLLESAll Three Shows will be Presented at the Kravis Center's Rinker Playhouse(West Palm Beach, FL – February 3, 2017) Marcie Gorman-Althof and Michael Lifshitz, the producing partners behind MNM Productions, one of South Florida's hottest new theatre companies, today announced the leading cast members and production teams for its first three productions in 2017, each of which will be presented at the Kravis Center's Rinker Playhouse.Monty Python's SPAMALOTMay 19 to June 4The hilarious, Tony Award-winning musical about King Arthur and his rollicking round table will be headlined by Johnbarry Greene as King Arthur, Laura Hodes as the Lady of the Lake, Joshua McKinney as Lancelot, Sahid Pabon as Robin and Andrew Shultz at Patsy, along with two MNM favorites, Michael Scott Ross (HAIR, The World Goes 'Round) and Mike Westrich (HAIR). The show will have a total cast of 20 singing, dancing performers.SPAMALOT is being directed and choreographed by Broadway veteran Kimberly Dawn Smith, with Silver Palm Award-winner Paul Reekie serving as musical director.Stephen Sondheim's COMPANYJuly 21 to August 6One of the best loved musicals by Broadway's preeminent composer/ lyricist, COMPANY will spot an all-star cast of 14 South Florida theatre favorites, including Robert Johnson as Bobby, along with Larry Alexander, Amy Miller Brennan, Clay Cartland, Lindsey Corey, Jinon Deeb, Laura Hodos, Nicole Kinzel, Joshua Kolb, Wayne LeGette, Joshua McKinney, Mallory Newburgh, Leah Sessa and Erika "Citron" Scotti. Cartland, Deeb and Sessa were all part of the Carbonell nominated ensemble for MNM's The World Goes Round.Bruce Linser, who directed both Side By Side By Sondheim and The World Goes 'Round, will direct COMPANY, with the talented Paul Reekie again serving as musical director.LA CAGE AUX FOLLESOctober 6-22"The Best of Times" is back with this Tony Award-winning smash hit that will feature Michael Ursua (Albin), Larry Alexander (Georges), Elijah Word (Jakob), Clay Cartland (Jean-Michel), Kimmi Johnson (Anne) and Leah Sessa (Jacqueline). MNM fans will remember Word's standout performance in HAIR.The 22-member cast of LA CAGE AUX FOLLES will be directed and choreographed by Kimberly Dawn Smith, with musical direction by Paul Reekie.How to Get Tickets for All Three Musicals:Reserved seating tickets for SPAMALOT, COMPANY and LA CAGE AUX FOLLES are $45 each, and are now available for purchase at the Kravis Center box office, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach; by phone at 561.832.7469;or online through the Kravis Center's official website at kravis.org.About MNM Productions:This production company is the latest venture by two experienced theatrical producers and arts consultants:Marcie Gorman-Althof and Michael Lifshitz. The fledgling theatrical company has so far produced four major musical productions (A Chorus Line, Side By Side By Sondheim, HAIR and The World Goes 'Round), three of which received "recommended"status for Carbonell Awards and two (Side by Side by Sondheim and The World Goes 'Round) received nominations for Best Ensemble. In addition, MNM Productions recently received The Silver Palm Awards for Outstanding New Theatre Company and Outstanding Ensemble for The World Goes 'Round, while Paul Reekie was named Outstanding Musical Director for The World Goes "Round and HAIR.Media Contact:Gary SchweikhartPR-BS, Inc.561.756.4298gary@pr-bs.net