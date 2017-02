Whittier Industrial Building Sells for $4 Million

12450 Whitter Blvd, Whittier, Calif.

Lee & Associates Orange, the largest broker-owed commercial real estate firm in North America, has completed the $4 million sale of a 38,400-square foot industrial building at 12450 Whittier Blvd in Whittier, California. Lee & Associates' Christopher Destino and Jeff Gahagan represented the seller in this all cash transaction.The buyer bought the property to complete a 1031 Tax Deferred Exchange and intends to move their manufacturing operations to this new location. The property is a freestanding building, with a fenced yard, 6,000 SF of office space, major street exposure and located in the Heart of Whittier.