February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
321
January 2017
31302928


Whittier Industrial Building Sells for $4 Million

 
 
12450 Whitter Blvd, Whittier, Calif.
WHITTIER, Calif. - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Lee & Associates Orange, the largest broker-owed commercial real estate firm in North America, has completed the $4 million sale of a 38,400-square foot industrial building at 12450 Whittier Blvd in Whittier, California. Lee & Associates' Christopher Destino and Jeff Gahagan represented the seller in this all cash transaction.

The buyer bought the property to complete a 1031 Tax Deferred Exchange and intends to move their manufacturing operations to this new location. The property is a freestanding building, with a fenced yard, 6,000 SF of office space, major street exposure and located in the Heart of Whittier.

-##-

About Lee & Associates

Lee & Associates – Orange has a team of 50 agents and brokers that have provided expert commercial real estate services in and around Orange County, since 1983. Lee & Associates is the largest broker-owned firm in North America with 52 locations across the U.S. and more than 800 brokers nationwide, providing a wide range of specialized commercial real estate services on a local, regional and national level. For the latest news from Lee & Associates - Orange, visit http://www.LeeOrange.com/ or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/LeeAssociates; LinkedIn at Linkedin.com/company/lee&associates-orange, and Twitter @LeeAssocOrange
Lee & Associates Orange
