News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Whittier Industrial Building Sells for $4 Million
The buyer bought the property to complete a 1031 Tax Deferred Exchange and intends to move their manufacturing operations to this new location. The property is a freestanding building, with a fenced yard, 6,000 SF of office space, major street exposure and located in the Heart of Whittier.
-##-
About Lee & Associates
Lee & Associates – Orange has a team of 50 agents and brokers that have provided expert commercial real estate services in and around Orange County, since 1983. Lee & Associates is the largest broker-owned firm in North America with 52 locations across the U.S. and more than 800 brokers nationwide, providing a wide range of specialized commercial real estate services on a local, regional and national level. For the latest news from Lee & Associates - Orange, visit http://www.LeeOrange.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse