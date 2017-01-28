 
Wolvo releases chart-worthy hit single with the release of "Nothin Right"

Emerging songwriter producer introduces signature sound with electronically infused crossover record
 
 
Nothin Right
Nothin Right
 
LOS ANGELES - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Known for his eclectic musical style and extensive songwriting/production resume - working alongside some of the biggest artist and labels in the industry - artist, songwriter, and producer Wolvo delivers a hot new pop single with the release of "Nothin Right" featuring singer and songwriter DAYVID.

Produced and co-written by Wolvo, "Nothin Right" is a EDM-inspired hit that is already catching the ears of music lovers worldwide. You can listen to/stream "Nothin Right" on Soundcloud. The single is also available for download on iTunes.

Featuring the perfect combination of high-energy sound alongside DAYVID's vocals, Wolvo has managed to produce a crossover record that has been well-received. "Nothin Right" has over 400,000 plays and counting. It is also one of the most popular songs to be added to CMJ (College Music Journal Charts and College Music Radio) coming in at the third most added song on the RPM/electronic dance format.

In a review from the popular music blog We Rave You, the article notes:

"The track sports a vibrant and thundering personality with blaring and brooding sounds, attractive melodies, and a solid mixdown. Glazing through with a powerful Future House backbone to present a remarkable synthesis of sounds, the fusion of appealing breakdowns and rhythmic drops is ever-present."

The song was written by Wolvo, DAYVID and singer/songwriter Michelle Buzz, together the trio has been in and out songwriting sessions crafting songs. The record boasts a superb mix by grammy award winning producer mix engineer Jordan "DJ Swivel" Young, (who mixed, vocal produced and provided additional production for the number 1# hit "Closer" by Chainsmokers), mastered by engineer Chris Gehringer (Sterling Sound) and vocals produced by Vocal coach and classically trained singer/songwriter Paula Rei. The track was recorded at 17hertz and Clear Lake Recording Studios.

Wolvo, who has been in recording sessions and worked on songs for Kylie Minogue, Jason Derulo, MAGIC! and Keisza, is currently working on the release of DAYVID'S upcoming EP which is slated to be released this spring with his first single due out the second week of March.


About Wolvo

Wolvo is an artist, songwriter and producer from England, UK now living in Los Angeles on an 0-1 Visa for extraordinary talent in the field of music. Focused on helping others succeed, the 29-year-old began using his deep passion for music and spreading peace and love around the world not only to take his career to the next level but also to help others with their careers. A multi-talented artist, Wolvo has worked alongside some of the most prominent names in the industry and has affiliations with labels and publishers such as Warner/Chappell, Sony/ATV, Redbull Records and Publishing, Rocnation, Pulse and labels such as Capitol Records, Sony Music, Atlantic, Epic, Warner Music.

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/wolvomusic
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/nothin-right-feat.-dayv...

Click to Share