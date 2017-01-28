 
Industry News





Ellingsworth at Loma Vista Grand Opening a Huge Success!

 
 
Lennar is now selling new homes in their new Ellingsworth community.
Lennar is now selling new homes in their new Ellingsworth community.
 
CLOVIS, Calif. - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar Central Valley celebrated a successful grand opening of their newest community at Loma Vista, Ellingsworth, which offers three collections of stunning new homes for prospective buyers to choose from.

"We were thrilled so many people came out to the grand opening to enjoy live music, free food and tour models. We have seen lots of interest in this community so far," said Susan Wilke, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Central Valley. "With ten brand new model homes to tour, this community offers a home for everyone."

The Savannah Series at Ellingsworth features five never-before-seen floorplans, ranging in size from approximately 1,450 to 2,223 square feet. Homes offer two to four bedrooms, two to two-and-a-half bathrooms and two-bay garages, making these floorplans perfect for families of all sizes, including first-time buyers, empty nesters and those wishing to live in the award-winning Clovis Unified School District.

The Cambridge Collection at Ellingsworth includes some of Lennar's most popular floorplans, four of which are modeled, including the Radcliffe 2016 plan which was never modeled previously. This collection of homes features approximately 1,990 to 3,185 square feet of living space, three to four bedrooms, two to three and a half bathrooms and two to three-bay garages. Two Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® floorplans are in this collection. Designed for multigenerational or dual living situations, these unique homes include an attached private suite with separate entrance, bedroom, living room, bathroom and kitchenette.

The Chateau Series at Ellingsworth brings seven more highly popular floorplans to Ellingsworth, including one Next Gen®. This collection features homes in both single and two-story designs with sizes ranging from approximately 1,766 to 3,167 square feet. These homes offer three to five bedrooms and two to four bathrooms.

New homes at Ellingsworth feature great design details like open-concept living areas, gourmet kitchens with large center islands, spa-like master bathrooms and more. Every home Lennar builds is part of their Everything's Included® program which includes high-end and energy-efficient features at no additional cost to the homebuyer. At Ellingsworth, some of these items include granite or quartz kitchen countertops, upgraded flooring, designer-selected cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, home automation technology and more.

Each of Ellingsworth's three Welcome Home Centers are open seven days a week and are located at Shaw and Leonard in Clovis. For more information, to view floorplans or to set up an appointment to tour the new model homes call 559-994-6567 or visit https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/california/fresno-centra....

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders and proudly remains steadfast in their commitment toward quality, value and integrity. Lennar has a longstanding history of building exceptional homes in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

