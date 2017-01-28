News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Writers Resource Center Holds Seminar on How to Edit, Re-Write and Proofread Manuscripts
Editing is one of the most basic and necessary skills a writer can have. Learn how to do it more effectively at the next Writers Resource Center Seminar.
"Writing a manuscript can be very satisfying, but it's important for every writer to know and use the best techniques for editing, re-writing and proofreading,"
The meeting is part of WRC's ongoing Developing Authors Program, a series of classes designed to teach writing skills, plot development, how to create strong characters, and how to write for a specific audience. Instruction is also given on how to find agents and publishers; and how to promote a book.
Attendees should come prepared to write and participate in group discussions. They should also bring their own writing supplies or electronic devices and arrive early for best seating. For more information on the activities of WRC and to become a member, please visit www.wrcnoca.com.
About the Writers Resource Center
The Writers Resource Center is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 2003 by Janie P. Bess, an author of two books; a member of the National Association of Professional Women; and recipient of a California state honors award, among other commendations. The group offers resources for both the aspiring and accomplished writer, including workshops, presentations at local, regional and national conferences, and information on how to find an agent or publisher. It is an affiliate of the Independent Book Publishing Association (IBPA), a national organization that provides an array of services for indie authors and publishers.
#
Contact
TLW Public Relations
***@tlwpublicrelations.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse