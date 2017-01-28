Charlie Blvck's official video for the banging single "Started From Beginning"

Charlie Blvck

Contact

Mia Mind Music

***@miamindmusic.com Mia Mind Music

End

-- Born in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, raised in Juba, South Sudan and based in Vancouver, Canada, Hip Hop artist Charlie Blvck recently dropped "Started From Beginning" the banging single and music video which is the lead off from his upcoming debut project Dark Lost. An in-direct product of the civil war in South Sudan, Charlie looks to creative geniuses like Kanye West, Michael Jackson and Prince who have not been afraid to be vocal, stay true to self and have never been intimidated by the art of chasing perfection. He gives well-deserved credit to Araz Namavar (Araz Productions)at Compound studio Vancouver, Canada for being that guy. Another quality Producer Ty Danelley (Risk Engineering)From Toronto, Canada also worked on the project.The official video for "Started From Beginning" was shot on the Cape Mountains in British Columbia as described by Charlie, "Me and my camera man went up to the mountains with a helicopter. We landed about 30 mins or so out from Abbotsford, BC. This is where we shot the first and most epic scene, the sword wielding scene, on 4 ft of unpacked snow, it was unstable, cold and wet but we pushed through it."