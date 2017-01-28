News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Stage Play Encourages Mental Health Awareness As It Entertains Community
One upcoming production is working to spark helpful community dialogue. CryBaby, the compelling original play, tackles mental health issues on the stage. The producers are working hard to use the play to help educate in reality as well.
"We could all stand to take part in the conversation."
CryBaby debuted as a limited engagement show in May of 2016, to positive feedback. Charnele Brown, known best for her role on the TV series "A Different World", attended the debut show and offered acclaim. Another pleased patron commented ". . . I love how you brought attention to mental illness in an entertaining way. The actors were awesome". This time will be no different. "Now that we have gotten our feet wet, we are excited to do it bigger and better this go round", says the play's producer – Alexius Rayford of Trinitie Productions. Director Jacqueline Rudison, who's studied under everyone from Spike Lee to Ruby Dee, is excited to be on board as well. The plan is to take the production on the road; entertaining and leaving a movement of awareness as they go.
In an effort to engage as many people as possible, the CryBaby team encourages you to share a story of how mental health has touched you. The hope is that others who may feel isolated will instead be educated on ways to get help. There are resources to that end, and instructions on how to share your story, on the play's website.
The play will be held at Encore Theatre at 4112 Old Spanish Trail in Houston, TX (77021) on May 6th at 2:00 & 5:00 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase here (https://www.eventbrite.com/
Media Contact
CryBaby - The Play
Alicia Brownell
create@seizeworthy.life
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse