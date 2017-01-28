News By Tag
Target Marketing Announces the Target Marketing Tech Council
A Membership Organization for Industry Leaders and Top Executives
Target Marketing Tech Council members gain privileged access to industry expert mentorship, helping them to expand their professional networks globally, and connect them with the world's most innovative marketing technology startups and solution providers.
The Target Marketing Group partnered with Traction Technology Partners to form the council. Co-founded by tech industry veterans, Erick Schonfeld and Neal Silverman, Traction Technology Partners builds emerging technology councils fostered by their unparalleled access to the fastest-growing technologies available today.
"Marketing is shifting to highly-targeted communications personalized to each individual and mediated by technology. Whether it's marketing automation, AI, retargeting, or content marketing, the Council will bring the people behind the most impactful marketing technologies to present directly to our members," says Schonfeld.
The Target Marketing Tech Council offers members a valuable package of benefits, including eight virtual conferences, council dinners, a private channel for peer-to-peer networking and knowledge sharing, as well as exclusive access to cutting-edge marketing technology research.
"Empowering Marketers is our number one priority! With this in mind we are thrilled to launch the Target Marketing Technology Council with our partners at Traction Technology. This exclusive community of marketing executives, their companies, and their leadership teams will be provided with, vetted, curated insights into the latest and greatest marketing technologies throughout the year," states Chris Lyons, president and chief revenue officer of the Target Marketing Group.
Target Marketing and Traction Technology Partners are confident the Target Marketing Technology Council will help marketing executives make informed choices about which marketing technologies to invest in that will deliver the maximum return on investment. Lyons continues, "Our team of marketing technology experts, editors and analysts will deliver immediate and lasting value to member companies, and most importantly help them in the smart evaluation of new marketing technologies for each member."
Those interested in becoming a member of the Target Marketing Tech council can visit: http://www.marketingtechcouncil.com
