 
News By Tag
* South Shore Chamber
* South Shore Business
* Boston area business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* pembroke
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
321
January 2017
31302928


South Shore Chamber of Commerce names Shannon Hoeg of JSS Communications to Board of Directors

 
 
Shannon Hoeg
Shannon Hoeg
PEMBROKE, Mass. - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The South Shore Chamber of Commerce announces that Shannon Hoeg, Owner and President of JSS Communications has been named to the Chamber's Board of Directors for a two-year term.

JSS Communications, headquartered in Pembroke, is a family-owned and operated full service telecommunications company.

In addition to her position on the Chamber's Board of Directors, Hoeg is a member of the South Shore Young Professionals and served on the South Shore Chamber's Steering Committee for Economic Development.

Peter Forman, President and CEO of the South Shore Chamber of Commerce, said, "Attracting more younger professionals to the South Shore is an important goal of our economic strategy for the South Shore's future.  As Chair of the Young Professionals and President of JSS Communications, Shannon will bring an important perspective and voice to our Board in moving the South Shore into the future."

About the South Shore Chamber of Commerce

The South Shore Chamber of Commerce has long been recognized throughout the state as one of the most active and forceful advocates for the business community and numbers among the larger Chambers of Commerce nationally. The South Shore Chamber is a not-for-profit association of businesses in the communities south of Boston. It is committed to helping its members grow their businesses and to improve the business climate in the region. Members range in size from major international corporations headquartered on the South Shore to small local firms and sole proprietorships. For additional information on the Chamber, please visit www.southshorechamber.org or call 781-421-3900.
End
Source:South Shore Chamber of Commerce
Email:***@prfirst.com Email Verified
Tags:South Shore Chamber, South Shore Business, Boston area business
Industry:Business
Location:pembroke - Massachusetts - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR First PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share