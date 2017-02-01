Country(s)
CloudPay Appoints Brian J. Radin as President and Board Member
Veteran Executive with More Than Two Decades of HCM Experience to Assume Broader Role at CloudPay
NEW YORK & LONDON - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- CloudPay, a leading provider of managed global payroll services to multinational organizations, announced today that its Chief Revenue Officer, Brian J. Radin, would take on an expanded leadership role as President of the Company, and will be joining its Board. In his new capacity, Brian will continue to lead the company's revenue generation and add broader organizational responsibilities, including strategic partnerships and related growth initiatives.
"Brian's leadership and industry experience coupled with his proven ability to deliver results make him the right person to help execute CloudPay's priorities and drive sustainable growth," commented Paul Bartlett, CloudPay CEO. "In just twelve months at CloudPay, Brian and his team made significant contributions to the Company's strategic objectives, heightening our presence within the human capital industry. He will continue to contribute his broad industry experience to the leadership team, building on CloudPay's formidable reputation in global payroll, and advancing our strategic agenda."
Since joining the company in 2015, Radin has spearheaded the development and execution of many successful growth initiatives and strategies, most notably CloudPay's substantial customer growth, market repositioning and partner relationships within the human capital industry. Radin has spent over 25 years in the human capital and payroll sector, accelerating financial performance for multiple organizations. Prior to CloudPay Radin served as a senior strategic consultant for Aon Hewitt; was the president and CEO of GlobalPay, Inc.; co-founded and served as CEO of The Extensis Group; and was a senior consultant with Booz & Co. He also held the role of vice president of Business Development and Strategic Planning for ADP, where he was responsible for acquiring and developing new businesses to support the Employer Services Division strategic direction.
"I am excited and honored to take on this broader role and look forward to partnering with Paul and the rest of our talented leadership team to deliver on our vision to become the leading global payroll and payments company," said Radin.
Radin earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Pennsylvania and a Master of Science from the Newhouse School of Communications at Syracuse University. He also holds a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
About CloudPay
CloudPay provides managed global payroll services to multinational organizations through a single, unified SaaS solution. By delivering end-to-end managed payroll services through an innovative platform, CloudPay ensures consistent and compliant payroll around the globe while reducing operating costs and minimizing manual processes. CloudPay's services and technology standardize the payroll function across geographies, helping organizations increase efficiency, streamline compliance, and achieve greater visibility into payroll performance and costs. The CloudPay solution is backed by deep industry expertise earned over twenty-plus years delivering services to over 2,400 multinational entities. CloudPay's solution guarantees accurate payroll processing across 120 countries in more than twenty-five languages. To learn more, visit www.cloudpay.net.
