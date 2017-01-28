 
Spirax Sarco launches the EP500 Electropneumatic Valve Positioner

 
 
EP500 Electropneumatic Valve Positioner
EP500 Electropneumatic Valve Positioner
 
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Spirax Sarco, the leader in products and services for steam system management, announces the release of the EP500, the world's first ergonomically designed electropneumatic valve positioner.  This positioner offers outstanding accuracy and industry-leading reliability with an ease of installation, calibration and operation.

The EP500 has a cast aluminum enclosure that is suitable for outdoor installations.  It utilizes simple force-balance control technology and can be mounted onto pneumatic actuators with strokes between 10mm and 70mm. With two gauges to indicate the supply air pressure and the output pressure to the pneumatic actuator, zero and span adjustments are easily accomplished.

Additional features include improved calibration capabilities, IP65 rated weatherproof enclosure, NAMUR mounting, and an easily accessible and electrical access cap with compression style wiring connectors.  A mounting kit is included.

About Spirax Sarco, Inc.

For engineers around the world Spirax Sarco is synonymous with excellence in steam system management. We offer the industry's most extensive range of products and services, coupled with expertise based on over a century of practical application across a variety of industries. In short we create the solutions that set the benchmark for steam-using organizations worldwide, working alongside them to improve productivity, save energy and reduce waste.

Our commitment to customers is supported by over 1,100 dedicated engineers, a direct sales force in 55 countries worldwide, through which we serve customers in around 100 countries and complemented by substantial investment in state-of-the-art locally based manufacturing. Our aim is to help customers build sustainable and profitable business, using their country and industry insight to tailor solutions precisely to their needs. Further information can be found at http://www.spiraxsarco.com/global/us.

Contact
Tracy Bertone
***@us.spiraxsarco.com
End
