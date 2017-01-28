 
News By Tag
* Sloan's Ice Cream
* Doral Chamber
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Doral
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
321
January 2017
31302928

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Sloan's Ice Cream as a Gold Member

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Sloan's Ice Cream as a Gold Member
 
 
Sloan's Ice Cream
Sloan's Ice Cream
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Sloan's Ice Cream
Doral Chamber

Industry:
Business

Location:
Doral - Florida - US

Subject:
Partnerships

DORAL, Fla. - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Sloan's Ice Cream as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Sloan's Ice Cream will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.

"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to Sloan's Ice Cream!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.

About Sloan's Ice Cream

Sloan's ice cream is unlike anything you've ever tasted before!  They have lots and lots of unique flavors that are all made with the finest ingredients.  Their award winning luxury ice cream truly is the BEST, if they do say so ourselves, and keeps their loyal fans coming back for more!

The heavenly aromas of freshly baked waffle cones, cookies and brownies are irresistible.  An entire wall of bulk candy, fabulous chocolates, chocolate apples, whimsical gifts and fluffy friends surround you.  Like everything at Sloan's, the décor is over the top with pink walls, twinkling chandeliers, moving trains and magical glass bathrooms.  Sloan's Ice Cream look forward to seeing you at Sloan's… where everything is "Made in Wonderland"!

About the Doral Chamber of Commerce

The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez.  The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".

The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business.  After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business.  We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.

Contact Sloan's Ice Cream

sloansicecreamfl@gmail.com
www.sloansicecream.com

Contact
Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@nmx2.com
End
Source:
Email:***@nmx2.com Email Verified
Tags:Sloan's Ice Cream, Doral Chamber
Industry:Business
Location:Doral - Florida - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Doral Chamber of Commerce PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share