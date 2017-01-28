Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Sloan's Ice Cream as a Gold Member

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Sloan's Ice Cream as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Sloan's Ice Cream will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.Sloan's ice cream is unlike anything you've ever tasted before! They have lots and lots of unique flavors that are all made with the finest ingredients. Their award winning luxury ice cream truly is the BEST, if they do say so ourselves, and keeps their loyal fans coming back for more!The heavenly aromas of freshly baked waffle cones, cookies and brownies are irresistible. An entire wall of bulk candy, fabulous chocolates, chocolate apples, whimsical gifts and fluffy friends surround you. Like everything at Sloan's, the décor is over the top with pink walls, twinkling chandeliers, moving trains and magical glass bathrooms. Sloan's Ice Cream look forward to seeing you at Sloan's… where everything is "Made in Wonderland"!The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.sloansicecreamfl@gmail.com