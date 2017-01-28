 
News By Tag
* Singles
* Matchmaking App
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Lifestyle
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Minneapolis
  Minnesota
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
321
January 2017
31302928

LUMA- Luxury Matchmaking Launches New Mobile App

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Singles
* Matchmaking App

Industry:
* Lifestyle

Location:
* Minneapolis - Minnesota - US

Subject:
* Features

MINNEAPOLIS - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- LUMA, the upscale Luxury Matchmaking service that provides personalized matchmaking to single Executives and Professionals, launched their first mobile app. LUMA is a boutique Matchmaking Firm with an 83% success rate, with services available in 17 states nationwide. The app, Executive Matchmaker - LUMA, offers unique insights into dating and the resources to achieve successful dating.

LUMA values individuality and understands that everyone is different, which is why they get to know each client in depth. By understanding who each client is and what they're looking for, LUMA is able to find the right partner. LUMA Matchmakers meet with both the client and the potential match, to ensure quality and compatibility. LUMA's success comes from their holistic approach with a touch of technology.

Within the app, users have access to dating advice in the form blogs and video blogs. This app provides users with the information needed to attain and retain healthy relationships.

The app also contains information about LUMA as an organization as well as information about the different Matchmakers spread across the country, making it simple for users to find a Matchmaker right for them.

"The service was great because they did all the work," one app user raved. The app is easy to navigate and easy to operate. With the attentiveness of the Matchmakers, the only steps the user needs to do are download and signup.

Executive Matchmaker - LUMA  isn't an ordinary dating site or app, it's a Matchmaking service that provides personalized services for marriage seeking successful singles.

The app is available for download on the App Store.

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/executive-matchmaker-luma...

Contact
Julia Hauser
***@lumasearch.com
End
Source:
Email:***@lumasearch.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
LUMA- Luxury Matchmaking News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share