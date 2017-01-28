LUMA- Luxury Matchmaking Launches New Mobile App

Contact

Julia Hauser

***@lumasearch.com Julia Hauser

End

-- LUMA, the upscale Luxury Matchmaking service that provides personalized matchmaking to single Executives and Professionals, launched their first mobile app. LUMA is a boutique Matchmaking Firm with an 83% success rate, with services available in 17 states nationwide. The app, Executive Matchmaker - LUMA, offers unique insights into dating and the resources to achieve successful dating.LUMA values individuality and understands that everyone is different, which is why they get to know each client in depth. By understanding who each client is and what they're looking for, LUMA is able to find the right partner. LUMA Matchmakers meet with both the client and the potential match, to ensure quality and compatibility. LUMA's success comes from their holistic approach with a touch of technology.Within the app, users have access to dating advice in the form blogs and video blogs. This app provides users with the information needed to attain and retain healthy relationships.The app also contains information about LUMA as an organization as well as information about the different Matchmakers spread across the country, making it simple for users to find a Matchmaker right for them."The service was great because they did all the work," one app user raved. The app is easy to navigate and easy to operate. With the attentiveness of the Matchmakers, the only steps the user needs to do are download and signup.Executive Matchmaker - LUMA isn't an ordinary dating site or app, it's a Matchmaking service that provides personalized services for marriage seeking successful singles.The app is available for download on the App Store.