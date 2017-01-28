News By Tag
2017 Loudoun Youth Leadership Program Registration Begins February 6
Summer Leadership Program Teaches Invaluable Leadership Skills
Loudoun Youth Leadership Program is a week-long leadership program designed to introduce youth to leadership concepts and to provide exposure and interaction with local business, government and community leaders. The program is open to all high school students, public or private, who live in Loudoun County. The class is limited to 26 youth per week to encourage team building and to provide a genuine experience in a small group setting.
Youth participating in the week-long sessions will spend time in a variety of settings - learning leadership skills in a classroom-type setting, observing leadership in action with business and civic leaders from around the county, as well as taking part in active, hands-on team building experiences. Past sessions have included, among other activities, site visits to a cross-section of culture, business, government, agriculture and technology in Loudoun County; team building experiences;
"Loudoun Youth Leadership Program is a unique experiential program designed to empower youth to become leaders in our community. Throughout the week, we see the youth become engaged and interested in learning ways to make a difference in our county," said Michelle Jones, Program Coordinator of Loudoun Youth, Inc. "As the participants interact and learn from influential community and business leaders, they will obtain experience and contacts that can help them in future endeavors."
Applications and program information can be found at http://www.loudounyouth.org. Tuition is $450/student. Financial aid is available to qualifying students.
Loudoun Youth, Inc. was established as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in April 2005. The mission of the organization is to coordinate community resources to assist in the development of youth programs and to create leadership opportunities for young people. They support and develop programs that provide Loudoun teens positive out-of-school activities in safe environments helping them to become confident and contributing members of the community.
