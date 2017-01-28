 
The Florida SEO - Search Engine Optimization Experts

We offer Search Engine Optimization Services nationally. Our main office is located in Brevard County, FL offering Cocoa Beach SEO and Cape Canaveral SEO in our immediate area.
 
 
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The Florida SEO

Your Local Search Engine Optimization Experts

Cape Canaveral, FL: The Florida SEO is a team of search engine optimization experts ready to generate growth for our clients. We work closely with businesses to optimize their on line presence. Our main office is located on the space coast of Florida in Brevard County. We offer free consultations to anyone seeking SEO services.

One of the most descriptive quotes that accurately sums up SEO work is, "The best place to hide a dead body is on the second page of Google." Although this quote is meant to be a joke, it really illustrates the importance of being on that coveted first page of Google results. The Florida SEO can offer this. It is our passion to achieve success with each of our clients. We believe in being completely transparent in our collaborations and feel that we are successful only when our client is successful.

The Florida SEO is an agency born out of necessity. Simply put, we are a group of data driven innovators who bonded over a love for SEO and an identical perspective on the need for transparency in marketing. We grew very fond of the relationships we've built and treat every client's business as if it were our own. The Florida SEO is dedicated to growing each client's business with data-driven techniques. Our team of certified professionals is here to help every step of the way. Whether a client is simply looking for information, or they're already neck-deep in a campaign and are planning to optimize, we're here to help.

Our Process is Highlighted below:

• Research & Development: We work tirelessly to gather intel, develop a strategy and understand the ins and outs of our client's industry, competitors, and much more
• Roadmap: Our team collaborates with our client, then constructs a detailed, step-by-step plan of action to achieve measurable results
• Adjustments: We re-visit and fine-tune all areas of each project to align with our projected goals. At this point we are competing with the top SEO companies
• Maintenance: At this juncture we enter a continuous phase of evolving and maintaining growth. The Florida SEO works to ensure we maintain an upwards trajectory and meet deliverables

The Florida SEO

Our main office contact information is as follows:

201 International Dr

Cape Canaveral, FL

Phone: 321-613-2514

Contact Email: Contact@thefloridaseo.com

Website: http://thefloridaseo.com

We also have satellite locations in Cocoa Beach, FL, Volusia County, FL and Miami FL

