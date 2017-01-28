 
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Dade Marketing as a Gold Member

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Dade Marketing as a Gold Member
 
 
Dade Marketing
Dade Marketing
 
DORAL, Fla. - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Dade Marketing as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Dade Marketing will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.

"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to Dade Marketing!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.

About Dade Marketing

Dade Marketing Solutions is a South Florida based marketing firm that helps businesses better communicate with their customers, and grow their company using our expertise in LinkedIn, online research, branding, graphic design, and writing.

They help businesses leverage the power of LinkedIn to help grow their business. They also help marketing teams sell their products and services more effectively, and locate decision makers faster and with precision. Dade Marketing Solutions also helps professionals and businesses better optimize and brand their LinkedIn profiles to attract and better communicate their message to their target market. Finally, they create stunning designs and marketing collateral to help businesses get their messages across to the world.

About the Doral Chamber of Commerce

The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez.  The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".

The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business.  After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business.  We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.

Contact Dade Marketing

ahannett@dademarketing.com
www.dademarketing.com

Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@nmx2.com
