Loudoun Insurance Group Welcomes New Employee Benefits Broker Julie Odenwaldt To Leesburg Office
"Julie is a great addition to our team at Loudoun Insurance Group," Chief Operating Officer Pamela Pine said. "With nearly three decades of experience, and a desire to keep learning and growing as a professional, our customers and staff will benefit from her enthusiasm and customer service oriented work ethic. We are thrilled to have her join us."
When Odenwaldt began her career as an insurance company representative nearly 30 years ago, she realized quickly that in order to fully and objectively assist clients with their group health insurance plans, she would need to become an independent broker. To this day, she is grateful for that decision. Odenwaldt takes great pride in working with business owners and managers through the process of designing, implementing, and managing their employee benefits program, which generally includes medical, dental, vision, life, and disability coverage.
"I feel that it is important to continue to educate myself and stay current in my field," Odenwaldt said. "For example, when I saw the senior market growing, I became certified in the Medicare Supplement Insurance market. I'm excited to join the Loudoun Insurance Group Team, which will not only provide me with access to a group of individuals with over 50 years of experience, but I'll also be working with highly trained support staff who are ready and willing to work together to take care of business."
Odenwaldt is an active member of the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce, Business Women of Loudoun, and the National Association of Health Underwriters. She is also involved serving her community through her church as a Stephen Minister. Her family has been involved with and touched by the charity Loudoun Therapeutic Riding. Odenwaldt and her husband, along with their two children, are long time Loudoun County residents.
Loudoun Insurance Group, LLC provides Business and Personal Insurance to residents all over Northern Virginia. Their headquarters is located at 5 Wirt Street SW #300 in Leesburg and can be reached at (703) 777-8118. Or visit online - Loudoun Insurance Group (http://www.loudouninsurancegroup.com/
Contact
Sharon Wright, Loudoun Clear Marketing
***@loudounclearmarketing.com
