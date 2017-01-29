News By Tag
RE/MAX DFW Associates Welcomes Caitlin Swain
"I've always loved working with people and I'm ready to take my career to the next level with RE/MAX DFW Associates" Ms. Swain stated.
"I joined RE/MAX DFW Associates to fulfill my passion for real estate and the great training they provide for their agents," Ms. Swain stated. "I'm excited to take advantage of their valuable resources and I'm eager to start serving my clients with the best customer service they can experience."
Ryan Cox, Manager of the Dallas office, stated, "I'm delighted to have Ms. Swain join our office. She is dedicated, knowledgeable and committed to find her clients ideal fit."
A Texas native, Ms. Swain moved to Dallas, TX, 8 years ago. She is a mother of one and a member of Lake Pointe Church.
RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend. The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/
Caitlin Swain can be contacted at the Dallas office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 214.818.4142 or via email at Caitlin.Swain@
