News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Sacred Heart School team's appearance on WGBH "High School Quiz Show" to air this month
The Sacred Heart team of Jonathan Clifford, Derek Cronin, Nathan Porelle, Josh Towner and team captain Jake Tibbets can be seen competing against the Hingham High School team on:
• Saturday, Feb. 18th at 6:00 p.m. on WGBH 2
• Saturday, Feb. 18th at 11:00 p.m. on WGBX 44
• Sunday, Feb. 19th at 10:00 a.m. on WGBH 2
• Sunday, Feb. 19th at 5:00 p.m. on WGBH 2
• Friday, Feb. 24th at 4:00 p.m. on WGBH 2
• Friday, Feb. 24th at 5:00 p.m. on WGBX 44
The Sacred Heart team was one of 16 from cross the state selected at a tryout session last November to compete in the popular "High School Quiz Show." The Sacred Heart seniors qualified to compete against the remaining 15 state teams in a test of high school knowledge.
"What an honor and remarkable experience for these fine students," said Sacred Heart School President Sister Myra Rodgers, CDP. "The entire Sacred Heart community looks forward to cheering our team on."
About Sacred Heart School
Sacred Heart School is a private, co-educational Catholic school system, providing educational opportunities for students from preschool through grade 12 in 35 communities throughout southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod. As a sponsored ministry of the Sisters of Divine Providence, Sacred Heart School strives to inspire minds, define character and encourage responsible leadership through a curriculum that prepares students to pursue knowledge throughout their lives.
Situated on 100 acres with a present enrollment of 725 students, the Sacred Heart campus encompasses an Early Education Center, Elementary School and High School. The school offers a strong liberal arts curriculum and cutting-edge technology programs in combination with extensive athletic, arts and extra-curricular activities to ensure students a well-rounded education.
Founded in 1947, the school has seen many changes since its inception, including the recent construction of a $2 million Science and Innovation Center, upgrades to the Observatory, the addition of a large organic garden, a new robotics program at the kindergarten level and a full complement of beautiful athletic fields and facilities.
The campus is in use throughout the year as the site of several vibrant summer programs, including SHIELD (Sacred Heart Interdisciplinary Education Leadership Development)
Sacred Heart is proud of its near 100% college acceptance rate and pleased to offer its students opportunities to participate in internship programs with regional financial and technological firms.
Sacred Heart is led by President Sister Myra Rodgers, CDP, who holds Masters degrees in Theology and Music. Both High School Principal Michael Gill and Early Childhood Center and Elementary School Principal Kim Stoloski hold doctorates in Education.
Sacred Heart School welcomes students of all faiths and diverse backgrounds. The school prides itself in a commitment to developing the whole student, offering an independent school atmosphere and top-tier academics. The Sacred Heart campus is located at 251-399 Bishops Highway, Kingston, MA 02364. For additional information about the school, please visit www.sacredheartkingston.com or call 781-585-7511.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse