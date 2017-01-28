News By Tag
Heartland Promotes Manufacturing at Local Career Expo
One of a handful of companies representing the manufacturing industry, Heartland shared part samples, application examples and general manufacturing knowledge while answering questions about its operations and business philosophies.
About Spiroid
The Spiroid & Helicon gearing brands are comprised of a pinion and a face-gear operating in non-intersecting and non-parallel axes – often referred to as 'skew axis'. Spiroid and Helicon are advantageous in that they broaden gearing design opportunities restricted by the physical limitations of conventional gearing. Spiroid and Helicon represent a powerful design alternative for engineers looking to transmit higher torques, within smaller spaces, at right angles. Spiroid and Helicon: maximum power density in a right angle gearing solution.
Visit us at https://www.spiroidgearing.com/
