 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
321
January 2017
31302928


Customer Service Expert Nancy Friedman to Deliver Special Presentation at CAI St. Louis Event

 
Nancy Friedman will deiver special presentation at CAI meeting in St. Louis
Nancy Friedman will deiver special presentation at CAI meeting in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Nancy Friedman, nationally known customer service keynote speaker, is back by popular demand and will deliver a special presentation at the February meeting of the Heartland Chapter of the Community Associations Institute in St. Louis. The event is set for 11am to 1pm, February 8, 2017, at the Lodge of Des Peres.

Friedman, President of The Telephone Doctor Customer Service Training, will speak on The 7 Traits of Being Successful. Her presentation will focus on what it takes to be successful as a community association leader. She will address how not only executives but everyone in the organization can up their game and improve their skills. It is jam packed with ideas and techniques attendees can put to work both now and well into the future, and is filled with the enthusiasm and humor only Friedman can deliver.

The Community Associations Institute (CAI) is the only national organization dedicated to fostering vibrant, responsive, competent community associations. Their mission is to assist community associations in promoting harmony, community, and responsible leadership.

They believe that by giving board members, managers, and homeowners the knowledge to better run their associations, they can turn "owners" into "neighbors," increasing harmony, and leading to more prosperous, safer communities.

"Now more than ever leadership plays a crucial role in association management. It is important that board members, managers and executives understand the foundations of developing certain traits that will lead to their success. Attendees will learn dozens of techniques they can use to better themselves and their communities," Friedman said.

A popular Customer Service and Leadership speaker, Friedman speaks regularly to many associations, organizations and all types of businesses including food and restaurants, healthcare firms, travel agents, and more on techniques to Improve Face-to-Face Customer Service, Telephone Sales Training, and Communications Skills.

Her address to CAI will be one of many presentations Friedman has delivered in the past 12 months.

ABOUT NANCY FRIEDMAN

Nancy Friedman, Customer Service Keynote Speaker and President of Telephone Doctor Customer Service Training, is one of America's sought after speakers on sales, customer service and communication skills. She has been published in The Wall Street Journal with her article "Don't Strike Out With Your Customers" and a featured guest on Oprah, Today, Fox News, CNN, CBS This Morning, Canada Today, as well as hundreds of radio and TV programs across the country. Selected as one of the 25 Most Influential Business Women in St. Louis, Friedman is the author of nine books on customer service. She helps companies communicate better with their customers.  For additional information visit http://nancyfriedman.com.

Contact
Solomon Turner Public Relations
***@solomonturner.com

Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/12617691/1
End
Source:The Telephone Doctor
Email:***@solomonturner.com Email Verified
Tags:CAI Heartland, The Telephone Doctor, Customer Service Speaker Nancy Friedman
Industry:Event
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
solomon/turner News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share