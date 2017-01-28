Country(s)
Customer Service Expert Nancy Friedman to Deliver Special Presentation at CAI St. Louis Event
Friedman, President of The Telephone Doctor Customer Service Training, will speak on The 7 Traits of Being Successful. Her presentation will focus on what it takes to be successful as a community association leader. She will address how not only executives but everyone in the organization can up their game and improve their skills. It is jam packed with ideas and techniques attendees can put to work both now and well into the future, and is filled with the enthusiasm and humor only Friedman can deliver.
The Community Associations Institute (CAI) is the only national organization dedicated to fostering vibrant, responsive, competent community associations. Their mission is to assist community associations in promoting harmony, community, and responsible leadership.
They believe that by giving board members, managers, and homeowners the knowledge to better run their associations, they can turn "owners" into "neighbors,"
"Now more than ever leadership plays a crucial role in association management. It is important that board members, managers and executives understand the foundations of developing certain traits that will lead to their success. Attendees will learn dozens of techniques they can use to better themselves and their communities,"
A popular Customer Service and Leadership speaker, Friedman speaks regularly to many associations, organizations and all types of businesses including food and restaurants, healthcare firms, travel agents, and more on techniques to Improve Face-to-Face Customer Service, Telephone Sales Training, and Communications Skills.
Her address to CAI will be one of many presentations Friedman has delivered in the past 12 months.
ABOUT NANCY FRIEDMAN
Nancy Friedman, Customer Service Keynote Speaker and President of Telephone Doctor Customer Service Training, is one of America's sought after speakers on sales, customer service and communication skills. She has been published in The Wall Street Journal with her article "Don't Strike Out With Your Customers" and a featured guest on Oprah, Today, Fox News, CNN, CBS This Morning, Canada Today, as well as hundreds of radio and TV programs across the country. Selected as one of the 25 Most Influential Business Women in St. Louis, Friedman is the author of nine books on customer service. She helps companies communicate better with their customers. For additional information visit http://nancyfriedman.com.
