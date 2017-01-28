News By Tag
Rap artist GUNSMOKE announces upcoming album "All Work, No Play"
New album from New Jersey rapper features popular hit single, "No Feelings"
Produced by Reese on The Beat, "No Feelings" combines just the right mix of hip-hop and r&b to introduce a laidback song that highlights the best of best worlds. "No Feelings" is available on Soundcloud and also available online at all major music retailers.
In a recent comment about his latest single GUNSMOKE said:
"No Feelings" is a fun rollercoaster ride full of emotional energy and witty content, finally an artist who is willing to paint a realistic picture of his life through his art and we want to hear what he has to say. You'll not only fall in love with the artist's clever metaphors and humorous sarcasm. Like most people who truly weave spells of laughter, pain, struggle, and triumph in their music - you'll want to get to know the artist too!
The rise of a talented young artist always stems from the non-stop grind and hustle that takes place behind the scenes. At a young age, Paterson, New Jersey native GUNSMOKE would eventually elevate his passion for poetry into something musical. A rocky childhood left him soul searching and thinking about his future. He took matters into his own hands and turned to writing lyrics and making music that others could relate to.
Now, as he prepares for the release of "All Work, No Play," GUNSMOKE is focused on promoting his music and building his brand. He's currently the co-host on podcast, The Sativa Experience where he and host Sativa Jones and friends share their perspectives on social issues.
About GUNSMOKE
Dennis Chapman aka "GUNSMOKE" was born in Paterson New Jersey September 25th, 1991. A graduate of Manchester High School where he studied television video productions, GUNSMOKE continued to hone his lyrical ability born from his love of poetry. The inspiration for GUNSMOKE's poetry; an absentee father and the struggle of often having to fend for himself at an early age for the simple necessities of life. After a rocky childhood which led to a few "run-ins" with the law GUNSMOKE did some soul searching and decided he wanted to escape his environment and through his example give others the very real hope of doing the same, and he knew the key to that doorway was music.
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/
