Why Leaders Cannot Be Indifferent to the Truth: Pt 2—The Destructive Nature of Alternative Facts (i

February 2017
Why Leaders Cannot Be Indifferent to the Truth: Pt 2—The Destructive Nature of Alternative Facts

 
 
Sean Spicer
Sean Spicer
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- While some leaders use their opinion as a weapon against critical thinking, there's a dangerous new trend that reclassifies opinions as alternative facts. Just as you are not entitled to your opinion, you are not entitled to blatantly lie or recreate reality to better suit your convenience.

Alternative facts go beyond the concept of post-truth where "facts are less influential in shaping public opinion than appeals to emotion and personal belief." While it may be dismissed in favor of a passion-based sentiment, at least post-truths involve a comprehension of the facts.

The concept of alternative facts became more prevalent when Meet the Press' Chuck Todd questioned statements made by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer concerning the size of the turnout for Trump's inauguration. When asked, Counselor to the President Kellyann Conway told Todd that Spicer was only offering alternative facts, to which Todd replied, "Alternative facts are just falsehoods."

   If audience size seems like a minor lie, you are only half wrong. Sure, there are more serious issues to lie about, but as research shows, a lie...

Read more at:  www.leadersayswhat.com/2017/02/alternative-facts

