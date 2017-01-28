News By Tag
Physicians' Primary Care of Southwest Florida Joins Million Mile Movement
Physicians' Primary Care physicians and staff have pledged to walk, run or participate in some other form of exercise to collectively log 11,000 miles during the challenge.
"We are encouraging all of our employees to be active, which is one of the keys to a healthy lifestyle," said Managing Physician Dr. Mary Yankaskas. "Physical fitness is essential to achieving and maintaining good health so the Million Mile Movement is an initiative that we can heartily support."
Physicians' Primary Care has offices throughout Fort Myers, Cape Coral and Lehigh Acres specializing in family and internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology and pediatrics.
Participants are running, walking, swimming or performing some other aerobic exercise. Results are monitored on a daily basis with prizes awarded when milestones are reached.
"We want to make it fun as well as healthy for our employees. Every step taken is a move toward healthier living," said Staci Mihm, who is coordinating the employee participation. "This is our second year to participate in the Million Mile Movement and it is creating more excitement this year. We will definitely surpass our goal."
The Million Mile Movement is part of Healthy Lee's mission to empower and inspire residents to make healthy lifestyle choices through education and action.
Physicians' Primary Care of Southwest Florida, a physician-owned and operated medical practice, was formed in 1996 by many long practicing local physicians and has grown to become the largest independent multi-specialty primary care practice in Southwest Florida. For more information, visit www.ppcswfl.com.
