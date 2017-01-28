 
Business Soulwork by Ling Wong Announces Content Marketing In Plain English Free Webinar Series

A free webinar series on content marketing, copywriting and blogging for business designed for coaches, consultants, solopreneurs and small businesses.
 
 
NEW YORK - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Business Soulwork by Ling Wong, a trailblazing leader in Content Strategy and Copywriting Services, today announced its upcoming Content Marketing In Plain English Free Webinar Series starting Thursday, February 23rd, 2017.

The event will be held online, registration at http://business-soulwork.com/content-marketing-webinar/. The goal of this Free Webinar Series is to help coaches, consultants, solopreneurs and small businesses apply content marketing best practices to their businesses.

"I'm very excited to share content marketing, copywriting and blogging for business best practices with coaches, consultants, solopreneurs and small business owners who want to make the most out of inbound marketing and content marketing," said Ling Wong. "In the first installment, Content Marketing 201 -- Advanced Foundation, we'll demystify Inbound Marketing and supercharge it with great content. Audience will get solid strategies on using high-quality content to attract visitors, convert leads, close the deal and cultivate advocates -- all implementable even by a one-man-band."

To learn more about the Content Marketing In Plain English Free Webinar Series and to register for the event, visit http://business-soulwork.com/content-marketing-webinar/.


More About Business Soulwork by Ling Wong

Founded in 2011, Business Soulwork by Ling Wong has helped many businesses and consumers with Content Strategy and Copywriting Services. The company's mission statement is "to help the Maverick Entrepreneurs distil ALL their big ideas into ONE cohesive Message, nail the WORDS that sell and design a Plan to cut the busywork and do what matters". To learn more about Business Soulwork by Ling Wong, visit http://business-soulwork.com/.

