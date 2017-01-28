Country(s)
Urgent Care Hawaii Introduces New Occ Med Employer Portal and Provides Free Training Seminars
This convenient and easy-to-use secure online system reduces the cost of paper-based documentation and saves companies time and money.
CEO, Donna Schmidt remarks, "Our new Employer Portal provides employers with immediate access to test results and allows them to communicate with our Occupational Medicine clinics in secured fashion. This eliminates paperwork and improves efficiency."
Urgent Care Hawaii provides Occupational Medicine Services at each of its four locations: Waikiki, Kailua, Kapolei and Pearl City. Dr. Shoja, Medical Director, remarks, "Employees receive the very best in state-of-the-
Urgent Care Hawaii is offering free Employer Portal Training Seminars every Wednesday from 9AM to 11AM at the Pearl City location: 1245 Kuala Street. Reservations are required: Call: 808-784-2582 or email occmed@ucarehi.com
The Urgent Care Hawaii Clinics are located at: Waikiki, 1860 Ala Moana Blvd; Pearl City Clinic, 1245 Kuala Street; Kapolei, 890 Kamokila Blvd; and Kailua, 660 Kailua Rd. For more information about Urgent Care Hawaii services, locations and hours, please call 808-456-CARE (2273) or visit http://www.ucarehi.com
About Urgent Care Hawaii: Urgent Care Hawaii medical clinics provide immediate and urgent medical care on Oahu for Pearl City, Honolulu, Waikiki, Waipahu, Aiea, Kapolei, Kunia, Waipio, Makakilo, Halawa, Mililani, Kailua and Ewa Beach. The clinics provide quick and affordable options for people needing immediate medical care and treatment for common or everyday health problems seven days a week – no appointments are necessary. The Pearl City location is certified by The Urgent Care Association of America. Member of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii, Kailua Chamber of Commerce, Kapolei Chamber of Commerce, and Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association.
