Urgent Care Hawaii Introduces New Occ Med Employer Portal and Provides Free Training Seminars

This convenient and easy-to-use secure online system reduces the cost of paper-based documentation and saves companies time and money.

1 2 3 Urgent Care Hawaii Occ Med Employer Portal Urgent Care Hawaii Occ Med Employer Portal Urgent Care Hawaii - Waikiki - Kailua - Kapolei - Pearl City

End

-- Urgent Care Hawaii is a provider of Occupational Medicine Services to companies across Hawaii. Its new Employer Portal brings efficiency and convenience to Human Resources Departments as it gives employers web-based access 24/7 to a convenient and easy-to-use secure online system. System-generated email notifications provide alerts when the employee documentation is available for viewing. Drug screens, physicals as well as more complicated cases are handled quickly, thoroughly and efficiently, saving employers both time and money.CEO, Donna Schmidt remarks, "Our new Employer Portal provides employers with immediate access to test results and allows them to communicate with our Occupational Medicine clinics in secured fashion. This eliminates paperwork and improves efficiency."Urgent Care Hawaii provides Occupational Medicine Services at each of its four locations: Waikiki, Kailua, Kapolei and Pearl City. Dr. Shoja, Medical Director, remarks, "Employees receive the very best in state-of-the-art medical care that is fast, friendly and affordable. From physicals to lab tests, our goal is to get patients in and out comfortably and quickly without sacrificing the quality of medical care. Our customized Occupational Medicine services are tailored to both industry and employee needs."Urgent Care Hawaii is offering free Employer Portal Training Seminars every Wednesday from 9AM to 11AM at the Pearl City location: 1245 Kuala Street.Call: 808-784-2582 or email occmed@ucarehi.com The Urgent Care Hawaii Clinics are located at: Waikiki, 1860 Ala Moana Blvd; Pearl City Clinic, 1245 Kuala Street; Kapolei, 890 Kamokila Blvd; and Kailua, 660 Kailua Rd. For more information about Urgent Care Hawaii services, locations and hours, please call 808-456-CARE (2273) or visit http://www.ucarehi.com : Urgent Care Hawaii medical clinics provide immediate and urgent medical care on Oahu for Pearl City, Honolulu, Waikiki, Waipahu, Aiea, Kapolei, Kunia, Waipio, Makakilo, Halawa, Mililani, Kailua and Ewa Beach. The clinics provide quick and affordable options for people needing immediate medical care and treatment for common or everyday health problems seven days a week – no appointments are necessary. The Pearl City location is certified by The Urgent Care Association of America. Member of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii, Kailua Chamber of Commerce, Kapolei Chamber of Commerce, and Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association.