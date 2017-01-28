 
News By Tag
* Centennial Birthday
* SRG Senior Living
* Las Palmas
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Lifestyle
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Laguna Woods
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
321
January 2017
31302928


Las Palmas Residents Celebrates 106th Birthday

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Centennial Birthday
SRG Senior Living
Las Palmas

Industry:
Lifestyle

Location:
Laguna Woods - California - US

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Thomas Parker, a resident at Las Palmas senior living community in Laguna Woods, turns 106 on Saturday, February 4th. Mr. Parker attributes a good marriage to a long and healthy life.

Born in 1911 in Newark, New Jersey, Mr. Parker was the youngest of three siblings. In 1947 he married the love of his life, Hanna and had three children. They were married for 72 years before Hanna passed away in 2015. While many major events stand out to him over his lifetime, marrying Hanna is one of his happiest.

"I can remember the last Great Depression during President Hoover, and how people were being put on the street because they could not pay rent -- it was hard to get bread and butter," said Mr. Parker. "However, my happiest memories include marrying Hanna and taking trips to Vegas with her."

"She was a wonderful wife, we had a good marriage. She never took her wedding ring off," Mr. Parker remembered fondly.

According to Mr. Parker, he isn't sure there is a secret to living over 10 decades. "But if I find out, I'll let you know," he quips. He does say, however he stayed young at heart by playing shuffleboard. And, in fact was a tournament champion who beat the top player in the state.

"The years slip by, I don't really pay attention or keep track of my age," said Mr. Parker. "Each day when I get up in the morning, I say to myself, 'I want to do something good today for somebody.' If it gets accomplished, I find fulfillment in that."

Mr. Parker moved to Las Palmas in August 2013. Set in picturesque Laguna Woods, Las Palmas boasts a coastal location and offers seniors independent living, assisted living and memory care options. For more information or to schedule a personal appointment, call Las Palmas at 949.273.4485 or visit the community website at www.srgseniorliving.com.

Contact
Constance Sablan
Media Contact
***@sablancommunications.com
End
Source:Constance Sablan
Email:***@sablancommunications.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Sablan Communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share