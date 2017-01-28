News By Tag
Las Palmas Residents Celebrates 106th Birthday
Born in 1911 in Newark, New Jersey, Mr. Parker was the youngest of three siblings. In 1947 he married the love of his life, Hanna and had three children. They were married for 72 years before Hanna passed away in 2015. While many major events stand out to him over his lifetime, marrying Hanna is one of his happiest.
"I can remember the last Great Depression during President Hoover, and how people were being put on the street because they could not pay rent -- it was hard to get bread and butter," said Mr. Parker. "However, my happiest memories include marrying Hanna and taking trips to Vegas with her."
"She was a wonderful wife, we had a good marriage. She never took her wedding ring off," Mr. Parker remembered fondly.
According to Mr. Parker, he isn't sure there is a secret to living over 10 decades. "But if I find out, I'll let you know," he quips. He does say, however he stayed young at heart by playing shuffleboard. And, in fact was a tournament champion who beat the top player in the state.
"The years slip by, I don't really pay attention or keep track of my age," said Mr. Parker. "Each day when I get up in the morning, I say to myself, 'I want to do something good today for somebody.' If it gets accomplished, I find fulfillment in that."
Mr. Parker moved to Las Palmas in August 2013. Set in picturesque Laguna Woods, Las Palmas boasts a coastal location and offers seniors independent living, assisted living and memory care options. For more information or to schedule a personal appointment, call Las Palmas at 949.273.4485 or visit the community website at www.srgseniorliving.com.
