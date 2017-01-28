Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty Closes Highest Residential Sale on North Fork

Glendalough property on Nassau Point
CUTCHOGUE, N.Y.
- Feb. 3, 2017
- PRLog
-- Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, one of the nation's leading realtors, sat today at the closing table with the seller of Glendalough, a 15 acre waterfront property on Nassau Point. The transaction represents the highest residential sale on the North Fork. An iconic North Fork family compound dating from 1926, Glendalough has passed through three generations of one family, hosting innumerable holidays, vacations, reunions and lazy summer days of swimming, sunning and boating. The property encompasses a gracious main house and guest cottage, 1,000 feet of sandy beachfront on Peconic Bay, and a private boat basin on Wunneweta Pond, which leads to Peconic Bay.
Glendalough was listed for $9.2 million by Carol Syznaka and Mariah Mills of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty. "The longest stretch of bay beach fetches the highest sales price on the North Fork," said Carol Syznaka.
