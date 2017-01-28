 
News By Tag
* Daniel Gale
* North Fork
* Nassau Point
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Cutchogue
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
321
January 2017
31302928


Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty Closes Highest Residential Sale on North Fork

 
 
Glendalough property on Nassau Point
Glendalough property on Nassau Point
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Daniel Gale
North Fork
Nassau Point

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Cutchogue - New York - US

CUTCHOGUE, N.Y. - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, one of the nation's leading realtors, sat today at the closing table with the seller of Glendalough, a 15 acre waterfront property on Nassau Point. The transaction represents the highest residential sale on the North Fork.  An iconic North Fork family compound dating from 1926, Glendalough has passed through three generations of one family, hosting innumerable holidays, vacations, reunions and lazy summer days of swimming, sunning and boating.  The property encompasses a gracious main house and guest cottage, 1,000 feet of sandy beachfront on Peconic Bay, and a private boat basin on Wunneweta Pond, which leads to Peconic Bay.

Glendalough was listed for $9.2 million by Carol Syznaka and Mariah Mills of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty. "The longest stretch of bay beach fetches the highest sales price on the North Fork," said Carol Syznaka.

Founded in 1922, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty (http://www.danielgale.com/)consistently leads the nation in achieving one of the highest average sales prices in the country.  Daniel Gale Sotheby's is a $3 billion dollar organization with 850 sales associates in 27 offices spanning Long Island and Queens.  Services include a Relocation Division, an award-winning Marketing & Technology Department, a Development Marketing Group, Commercial and Rental Divisions; and Ambassador Abstract (http://www.ambabstract.com/) Title company.  The Sotheby's International Realty® (http://www.sothebysrealty.com/)affiliate for Long Island and Queens since 1976, Daniel Gale Sotheby's has gained national and international recognition, including top honors worldwide.  In addition to its place on the Regents Board of "Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate," Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty is on The Broker Council and Compass Group of Real Trends, The Asian Real Estate Association and The Realty Alliance (comprising some of the real estate industry's most influential companies with participation "by invitation only").  For more information, visit www.danielgale.com.

Media Contact
Kathleen Caputi
kcaputi@epoch5.com
End
Source:Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty
Email:***@epoch5.com Email Verified
Tags:Daniel Gale, North Fork, Nassau Point
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Cutchogue - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Epoch 5 Public Relations PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share