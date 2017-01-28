 
Vandeventer Black's Golden Promoted to Partner; Caramore and Moss Also Promoted

 
RICHMOND, Va. - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Vandeventer Black LLP has promoted Sean M. Golden to Partner, as well as Megan B. Caramore to Of Counsel and Ashley G. Moss to Senior Associate.

      "We are excited that our colleagues continue to move forward within the firm," said Michael L. Sterling, Managing Partner. "Sean, Megan and Ashley are inspiring in their dedication to their clients and their community and certainly deserve their respective promotions."

      Golden, formerly Of Counsel in the Richmond office, has been with Vandeventer Black since 2008 and focuses on the areas of professional liability defense, commercial litigation and employment litigation. Caramore, who has been with the firm since 2009, most recently served as Senior Associate in the Norfolk office. Her practice includes FELA litigation, financial services litigation, medical malpractice litigation, and workers' compensation insurance defense. Moss concentrates her practice in professional licensing, regulatory compliance, medical malpractice defense, professional liability defense, construction law, general litigation and creditors' rights. She has been with the firm since 2011 and works out of the Richmond office.

About Vandeventer Black LLP

Vandeventer Black LLP is a dynamic business law firm established in 1883. We focus on responsiveness and results while providing internationally recognized services across a wide variety of legal sectors. Headquartered in the commercial gateway of Norfolk, Virginia, our accomplished attorneys assist clients from offices located in Virginia, North Carolina and Germany. For more information, visit http://vanblk.com.

