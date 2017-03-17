 
Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817


Meet the real Roxanne Mitchell

 
 
Roxanne Mitchell being interviewed by The Sun.
Roxanne Mitchell being interviewed by The Sun.
GLOUCESTER STREET, England - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- To millions of people Roxanne Mitchell is the fictional character from Eastenders, but as The Sun discovered she is also an aspiring model from Telford.

Roxanne Mitchell aka Miss Foxy Roxy began modelling several years ago before taking a break after being offered a dream job to work on a cruise ship.

"I love modelling, but I always wanted to go travelling and working on a cruise shop while seeing the world was too much of an opportunity to pass. But I missed modelling and now I am back, I can't wait to get back infront of the camera."

And it seems she won't have to wait long. Since being interviewed by The Sun Roxanne has been inundated with modelling offers - it seems that companies can't wait to have her endorse their products. Roxanne has modelled  for several high end companies including an exclusive city flourist and a startup technology company.

But without a doubt Roxanne's biggest coup has been starring in the pilot series of reality TV show Against All Odds, due to air in the UK later this year.

Roxanne can be contacted through her website: https://www.starnow.co.uk/roxannemitchell6

Source:WESTECH MEDIA
Email:***@westechmediatechnologies.com Email Verified
Tags:Model, Reality Tv, Celebrity
Industry:Beauty
Location:Gloucester Street - London, Greater - England
