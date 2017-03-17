News By Tag
Meet the real Roxanne Mitchell
Roxanne Mitchell aka Miss Foxy Roxy began modelling several years ago before taking a break after being offered a dream job to work on a cruise ship.
"I love modelling, but I always wanted to go travelling and working on a cruise shop while seeing the world was too much of an opportunity to pass. But I missed modelling and now I am back, I can't wait to get back infront of the camera."
And it seems she won't have to wait long. Since being interviewed by The Sun Roxanne has been inundated with modelling offers - it seems that companies can't wait to have her endorse their products. Roxanne has modelled for several high end companies including an exclusive city flourist and a startup technology company.
But without a doubt Roxanne's biggest coup has been starring in the pilot series of reality TV show Against All Odds, due to air in the UK later this year.
Roxanne can be contacted through her website: https://www.starnow.co.uk/
