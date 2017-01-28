Country(s)
Bacchanalia Food and Wine Event Announced
Penticton Lakeside Resort announces the Bacchanalia Food and Wine Event. The annual event will feature hundreds of wines from more than 60 local wineries.
The 2017 Bacchanalia Food and Wine Event in Penticton is happening one day only, on May 6, 2017 from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm. It will feature more than 200 exclusive wines, representing more than 60 wineries—the very best of our amazing, world-famous wine country. You'll also sample the mouth-watering culinary creations of Chris Remington, Executive Chef of the Penticton Lakeside Resort. As you mingle and party you'll get to appreciate the fantastic variety of wines that are produced right here in British Columbia.
Tickets are $75 plus tax. Purchase them at the Penticton Lakeside Resort front desk or online here. All attendees must be 19+, so leave the kids at home. Cocktail attire strongly encouraged. Tickets are non-refundable.
Organizer Barb Haynes, Sales and Marketing, PLR comments:
"One of the nicest things about this event—after getting to enjoy all of that amazing wine and food, of course—is the stunning natural beauty of the resort and lakeside area. After you've had your fill, stroll on the beaches of Okanagan Lake, and enjoy the breeze from the water and the view. Each guest will enjoy a magical night, between the beautiful weather, the fantastic food, and the wine event of the year. Don't miss out on this experience!"
This is one of the most luxurious, upscale events in BC. Don't miss this one of a kind event for food and wine aficionados, and anyone who enjoys great weather and good times.
About Penticton Lakeside Resort
Penticton Lakeside Resort has been an integral part of Penticton's coastline since 1982, when it first opened its doors to the public. Since that time it has become a unique center for social, athletic, and cultural events on the lake. A family resort and convention centre, PLR retains its place as a unique gem along Okanagan Lake's white sand shoreline.
