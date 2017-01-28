DAV RecruitMilitary Fort Bragg Job Fair March 1 and 2

News By Tag
"DAV RecruitMilitary job fairs maintain a track record of helping veterans and their families find meaningful employment,"
Among the 80-plus companies attending the upcoming Fort Bragg event are GardaWorld, Farmers Insurance, American Airlines, Archer Daniels Midland, Booz Allen Hamilton, City of Fayetteville, Durham County Sheriff's Department, Lockheed Martin Corporation, McKesson Corporation, North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Raleigh Police Department, Raytheon, Snyder's-Lance, Inc. and Vinnell Arabia. An updated list of all exhibitors for March 1 can be found at https://events.recruitmilitary.com/
RecruitMilitary has produced veteran job fairs since 2006 and has held 18 events in Raleigh, drawing 5,960 attendees and 573 exhibitors. The company has produced more than 814 events in 65 cities across the country.
DAV was founded by World War I veterans in Cincinnati in 1920 and chartered by the United States Congress in 1932. DAV (www.dav.org)
In addition to veterans job fairs, RecruitMilitary also offers subscriptions to its database of 1,149,863+ registered candidates at http://www.recruitmilitary.com. RecruitMilitary provides employer job postings, targeted email campaigns, retained hiring services and advertising space in online and print media. The company also publishes Search & Employ®, a bimonthly print and digital magazine; and distributes 50,000+ print copies of each issue.
About RecruitMilitary
Media Contact
Kelly Wagner
RecruitMilitary LLC
513-677-7084
