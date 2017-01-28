 
DAV RecruitMilitary Fort Bragg Job Fair March 1 and 2

 
 
Activity at a DAV-RecruitMilitary Veterans Job Fair
Activity at a DAV-RecruitMilitary Veterans Job Fair
 
LOVELAND, Ohio - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- DAV and RecruitMilitary will produce a Veterans Job Fair at Bragg Conference and Catering March 1 and March 2, 2017 for veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reserve members and spouses.  Together the fairs will feature more than 80 Raleigh-area exhibitors and Farmers Insurance will sponsor the first day of the two events.

"DAV RecruitMilitary job fairs maintain a track record of helping veterans and their families find meaningful employment," said President Peter Gudmundsson. "Just last year, 56.3% of veteran job seekers expected to secure an interview following a DAV RecruitMilitary job fair.  Employers were expected to extend as many as 38,700 interviews and more than 12,000 job offers."

Among the 80-plus companies attending the upcoming Fort Bragg event are GardaWorld, Farmers Insurance, American Airlines, Archer Daniels Midland, Booz Allen Hamilton, City of Fayetteville, Durham County Sheriff's Department, Lockheed Martin Corporation, McKesson Corporation, North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Raleigh Police Department, Raytheon, Snyder's-Lance, Inc. and Vinnell Arabia. An updated list of all exhibitors for March 1 can be found at https://events.recruitmilitary.com/events/fort-bragg-job-....  A list of exhibitors for March 2 can be found at https://events.recruitmilitary.com/events/fort-bragg-job-....

RecruitMilitary has produced veteran job fairs since 2006 and has held 18 events in Raleigh, drawing 5,960 attendees and 573 exhibitors. The company has produced more than 814 events in 65 cities across the country.

DAV was founded by World War I veterans in Cincinnati in 1920 and chartered by the United States Congress in 1932. DAV (www.dav.org) is a non-profit organization with 1.2 million members. Together, DAV and RecruitMilitary share a common mission: to connect America's veterans and their family members with meaningful and fulfilling employment opportunities and to help employers attract, appreciate and retain veterans, spouses, and their survivors. Through career fairs, outreach and resources, this partnership fights to ensure veterans receive the benefits they've earned to lead productive, dignified and high-quality lives.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CVjqGgtBodM



In addition to veterans job fairs, RecruitMilitary also offers subscriptions to its database of 1,149,863+ registered candidates at http://www.recruitmilitary.com.  RecruitMilitary provides employer job postings, targeted email campaigns, retained hiring services and advertising space in online and print media. The company also publishes Search & Employ®, a bimonthly print and digital magazine; and distributes 50,000+ print copies of each issue.

About RecruitMilitary

RecruitMilitary (http://RecruitMilitary.com) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bradley-Morris, Inc. (BMI), the largest military-focused recruiting company in the U.S. Together, BMI and RecruitMilitary offer employers access to more than 1,000,000 military job seekers via services that include contingency recruiting, military job fairs, a job board, employer branding, a military base publication and more.

Media Contact
Kelly Wagner
RecruitMilitary LLC
513-677-7084
kelly.wagner@recruitmilitary.com
