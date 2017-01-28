News By Tag
United Premier Soccer League Announces Las Vegas Mobsters as Expansion Team
Las Vegas Mobsters Pro Development Soccer Team Makes Move to UPSL to Start 2017
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "We are very pleased to be adding the Las Vegas Mobsters to our UPSL Nevada Conference as the Mobsters are a proven competitive club with a great brand, who bring to the table a club that will fit right in to our already very competitive Nevada Conference. We wish Las Vegas Mobsters the best of luck in 2017, and look forward to their bright future in the UPSL for the long haul."
Las Vegas Mobsters are owned and operated by Martin Melendrez and Geoffrey Hawkins, who together opened Hawkins Melendrez, PC, a business law boutique in Las Vegas.
Tyler Scull, 24, is the team's General Manager. A Las Vegas native, Scull played for both New York Red Bulls' and Chivas USA's academy teams before returning to his roots.
Las Vegas Mobsters General Manager Tyler Scull said, "We are excited to become part of the UPSL. The biggest thing is we are creating a year-round soccer program rather than just a really good team that only plays over the summer and is dormant the other nine months. The UPSL playing season is ten months which is very attractive to our club. This way, we can develop a year-long program to support young players developing out of high school, and all that local talent that's graduating and sticking around, and move them on to the next playing level."
Las Vegas Mobsters were formed in 2013, and recently completed its third USL PDL season.
Las Vegas Mobsters has a tremendous following led by the Mob Squad (http://www.mobsquadlv.com/
Las Vegas Mobsters are currently reviewing venue options for the upcoming season.
About Las Vegas Mobsters
Las Vegas Mobsters are an American Soccer club based in Las Vegas, Nevada and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. Las Vegas Mobsters compete in the UPSL Nevada Conference.
Contact:
Tyler Scull
Email: tscull@lvmobsters.com
(702) 401-4549
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 50 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho and Colorado. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 60-plus teams targeted for 2017 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
End
