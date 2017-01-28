 
United Premier Soccer League Announces Las Vegas Mobsters as Expansion Team

Las Vegas Mobsters Pro Development Soccer Team Makes Move to UPSL to Start 2017
 
 
LasVegas_Mobsters
LasVegas_Mobsters
 
LOS ANGELES - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) is pleased to announce that the Las Vegas Mobsters have become a member of the UPSL and will participate in Nevada Conference beginning with the 2017 UPSL Spring Season.

United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "We are very pleased to be adding the Las Vegas Mobsters to our UPSL Nevada Conference as the Mobsters are a proven competitive club with a great brand, who bring to the table a club that will fit right in to our already very competitive Nevada Conference. We wish Las Vegas Mobsters the best of luck in 2017, and look forward to their bright future in the UPSL for the long haul."

Las Vegas Mobsters are owned and operated by Martin Melendrez and Geoffrey Hawkins, who together opened Hawkins Melendrez, PC, a business law boutique in Las Vegas.

Tyler Scull, 24, is the team's General Manager. A Las Vegas native, Scull played for both New York Red Bulls' and Chivas USA's academy teams before returning to his roots.

Las Vegas Mobsters General Manager Tyler Scull said, "We are excited to become part of the UPSL. The biggest thing is we are creating a year-round soccer program rather than just a really good team that only plays over the summer and is dormant the other nine months. The UPSL playing season is ten months which is very attractive to our club. This way, we can develop a year-long program to support young players developing out of high school, and all that local talent that's graduating and sticking around, and move them on to the next playing level."

Las Vegas Mobsters were formed in 2013, and recently completed its third USL PDL season.

Las Vegas Mobsters has a tremendous following led by the Mob Squad (http://www.mobsquadlv.com/), a group dedicated to giving full voice in support of Las Vegas Mobsters.

Las Vegas Mobsters are currently reviewing venue options for the upcoming season.

About Las Vegas Mobsters

Las Vegas Mobsters are an American Soccer club based in Las Vegas, Nevada and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. Las Vegas Mobsters  compete in the UPSL  Nevada Conference.

Contact:
Tyler Scull
Email: tscull@lvmobsters.com
(702) 401-4549

United Premier Soccer League

The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 50 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho and Colorado. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 60-plus teams targeted for 2017 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.

UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer).

Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691

Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 951-675-3963
Source:United Premier Soccer League
Email:***@upslsoccernews.com
Tags:MLS, Usl, UPSL
Industry:Sports
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
