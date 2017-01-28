High Heels So Balanced And Comfortable You Can Do Yoga In Them

Dr. Liza Egbogah, one of North America's leading Chiropractic doctors, has designed a 3.75 inch women's pump that is stylish, versatile and comfortable enough to wear all day.

-- After spending 10 years treating women with high heel related pain in Toronto's financial district, Dr. Liza questioned whether beauty really had to mean pain. Not being able to provide her stylish and fashion forward patients with suitable high heeled options, Dr. Liza decided to design her own comfortable pump."I personally love wearing high heels because I feel better and look better in them. Each inch of heel height makes you look about 5 lbs. lighter so for me the higher the heel the better! But because I stand on my feet all day at work and have to run after a toddler I need heels that are comfortable and won't lead to injury." -Dr. Liza EgbogahThe dr. Liza pump has a unique design that allows you to walk with decreased impact on the joints in your feet, knees, hips and lower back. It also has built in orthotic insoles, a shock absorbing platform, and a delicate rubber sole to ensure you are supported and balanced while wearing the shoes. This is why you can even do yoga balancing poses in the dr. Liza pump.While the dr. Liza pump is indeed comfortable, they are also beautiful and versatile. With Dr. Liza's enviable roster of celebrity clients, don't be surprised if you see the signature cobalt blue sole on the foot of your favorite celebrity soon!The dr. Liza pump is currently up on Kickstarter and by supporting the campaign you can get the shoes at a discounted price before they actually hit the market.