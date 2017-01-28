News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
UNLV's Student-led Solar Decathlon Team Nears $1 Million Sponsorship Goal
Fundraising for University-wide Collaboration Surpasses $750,000 with Support from Switch and NV Energy Foundation
The Solar Decathlon competition showcases innovative solar powered homes that are designed, built, and operated by collegiate teams. The competition winner will best demonstrate its ability to blend technology, market potential and design excellence with smart energy production and maximum efficiency. DesertSol, UNLV's 2013 entry, placed first among American universities and second overall in this international competition.
"Solar Decathlon is truly a collaborative project, bringing together an interdisciplinary team of UNLV students and faculty and incorporating input and guidance from the very community the home is being built for," said Rama Venkat, dean of the Howard R. Hughes College of Engineering. "And none of it would be possible without the ideas, innovations, and significant funding by major industry partners and market innovators including Switch and NV Energy Foundation."
In addition to a home that blends design excellence with optimal energy efficiency, Team Las Vegas' home will meet a growing social need – aging-in-place. Nationally it is projected that by 2030 one out of every five people in the United States will be 65 or older. UNLV's vision is for an energy-efficient and health-conscious home for active aging citizens of Las Vegas and beyond. The home will combine accessibility and interior comfort with smart home and health-monitoring technologies to help older adults move safely in their environment, communicate with care givers and social services, and ultimately remain in their homes longer.
UNLV is one of 13 university teams worldwide accepted to compete in the 2017 competition. The multi-disciplinary team includes faculty and students from the School of Architecture, the Howard R. Hughes College of Engineering, the School of Allied Health Sciences, and the William F. Harrah College of Hotel Administration.
The project is being supported by donors including Zappos, Southern Nevada International Code Council (SNICC), Southern Nevada Home Builders Association, Tiberti Fencing, and Walker Zanger. In addition, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is providing AWS Promotional Credits for cloud technology and services.
Solar Decathlon 2017 is scheduled for October 9-15, in Denver, Colorado.
Learn more about Team Las Vegas' entry and the Solar Decathlon competition at http://www.unlvsd.com.
Follow the team on Facebook at Team Las Vegas Solar Decathlon 2017 (@UNLVSD17), on Twitter @UNLVSD17, and on Instagram @UNLVSD2017.
About UNLV
UNLV is a doctoral-degree-
Contact
Cheryl Bella
***@unlv.edu
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse