 
News By Tag
* Award
* Affordable
* Tours
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Stafford
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
321
January 2017
31302928

AffordableTours.com Honored with EarMarked 2016 Award from Adventures by Disney

For the second consecutive year, AffordableTours.com was awarded the Disney EarMarked distinction due to their impressive customer service, high level of professionalism and extraordinary sales performance.
 
 
AffordableTours.com Disney EarMarked Award
AffordableTours.com Disney EarMarked Award
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Award
Affordable
Tours

Industry:
Travel

Location:
Stafford - Texas - US

Subject:
Awards

STAFFORD, Texas - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- AffordableTours.com is proud to announce they have been recognized as elite sales performers and were honored with the Disney EarMarked Award from Adventures by Disney.

The exclusive award recognizes AffordableTours.com as a top-tier travel agency because of their extraordinary 2016 sales as well as their ongoing high level of service and professionalism to clients.  This is the second consecutive year AffordableTours.com has earned this impressive distinction.

"This is such an exceptional accomplishment that our entire team worked very hard for. I am excited to share the award with them and continue to best serve our loyal clients," said Rod Fernandez, AffordableTours.com President.

About AffordableTours.com

AffordableTours.com is one of the largest travel sellers of tours, cruises, river cruises and resorts in the United States. With corporate offices located just outside Houston, in Stafford, Texas, they send clients around the world, while offering the lowest prices and the highest quality customer service.

AffordableTours.com's mission remains the same as it was when they started the travel company in 1999: to provide high-quality trips at the lowest price possible, while giving each and every guest personalized attention. As a fully licensed, award winning, travel seller, AffordableTours.com offers vacation-planning assistance from start to finish–one-stop shopping for all of your vacation needs. Visit https://www.affordabletours.com/ for the latests deals on vacations.

About Adventures by Disney

Adventures by Disney offers expertly planned, guided adventures infused with Disney magic. Each Adventures by Disney itinerary includes experiences that captivate travelers of all generations with family-friendly activities, behind-the-scenes access to local attractions, extraordinary local experts and special surprises along the way-no matter if you're traveling with Disney in Europe, Australia, Costa Rica or the United States. Visit https://www.affordabletours.com/ for the latests deals on Dinsey vacations.
End
Source:
Email:***@affordabletours.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AffordableTours.com PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share