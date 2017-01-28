News By Tag
* Award
* Affordable
* Tours
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
AffordableTours.com Honored with EarMarked 2016 Award from Adventures by Disney
For the second consecutive year, AffordableTours.com was awarded the Disney EarMarked distinction due to their impressive customer service, high level of professionalism and extraordinary sales performance.
The exclusive award recognizes AffordableTours.com as a top-tier travel agency because of their extraordinary 2016 sales as well as their ongoing high level of service and professionalism to clients. This is the second consecutive year AffordableTours.com has earned this impressive distinction.
"This is such an exceptional accomplishment that our entire team worked very hard for. I am excited to share the award with them and continue to best serve our loyal clients," said Rod Fernandez, AffordableTours.com President.
About AffordableTours.com
AffordableTours.com is one of the largest travel sellers of tours, cruises, river cruises and resorts in the United States. With corporate offices located just outside Houston, in Stafford, Texas, they send clients around the world, while offering the lowest prices and the highest quality customer service.
AffordableTours.com's mission remains the same as it was when they started the travel company in 1999: to provide high-quality trips at the lowest price possible, while giving each and every guest personalized attention. As a fully licensed, award winning, travel seller, AffordableTours.com offers vacation-planning assistance from start to finish–one-
About Adventures by Disney
Adventures by Disney offers expertly planned, guided adventures infused with Disney magic. Each Adventures by Disney itinerary includes experiences that captivate travelers of all generations with family-friendly activities, behind-the-scenes access to local attractions, extraordinary local experts and special surprises along the way-no matter if you're traveling with Disney in Europe, Australia, Costa Rica or the United States. Visit https://www.affordabletours.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse