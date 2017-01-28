 
News By Tag
* Aclu
* Bande Dessinee
* Comics
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
321
January 2017
31302928

Humanoids of the world unite against ignorance! Support the ACLU!

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Aclu
Bande Dessinee
Comics

Industry:
Publishing

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
Deals

LOS ANGELES - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- L.A.-based graphic novel company HUMANOIDS will support the ACLU by donating 100% of its profits from the sale of the following four books, under a social media campaign entitled "Humanoids of the world unite against ignorance! Support the ACLU." This campaign and all associated donations will run through the entire month of February.

"We publish stories by acclaimed creators from all around the world, including Moebius, Alejandro Jodorowsky, Juan Gimenez, Zhang Xiaoyu, Laura Zuccheri and John Cassaday. We are proud to be an international and multi-cultural company, and we will always stand up against ignorance and exclusion," says CEO and Publisher Fabrice Giger.

Jihad - A genre-bending work of political science fiction, where the rulers of the future are haunted by the ghosts of the past… Written and illustrated by Ukrainian green-card lottery winning creator Igor Baranko.

Beirut 1990: Snapshots of a Civil War - The travel diary of two French brothers in a land at war. Based on the siblings' real-life experiences in war-torn Lebanon.

District 14: Season 1 - A unique and addictive anthropomorphic mystery with an intricate plot and an immigrant hero, rendered in stark black-and-white. Winner of best series at the Angoulême International Comics Festival.

The Zombies that Ate the World: Book 1 - According to Tobe Hooper: "It's disgusting, fun and politically right on target!" A book full of alt-right nuts and rednecks who are way more dangerous that the peaceful living-impaired (just don't call them zombies!).

About Humanoids

HUMANOIDS released its first graphic novels 40 years ago in Paris, France, and has published thousands of titles since, including international bestsellers and iconic series such as The Incal and Barbarella. Based in Hollywood, California, with branches in Paris, London, and Tokyo, Humanoids is currently developing multiple film adaptations of its books, including Bouncer, Metal, and The Z Word (aka The Zombies That Ate The World).

For more information please e-mail us at: pr@humanoids.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/humanoidsinc | Website: http://www.humanoids.com

Contact
Jo Witherington
***@humanoids.com
End
Source:Humanoids, Inc
Email:***@humanoids.com Email Verified
Tags:Aclu, Bande Dessinee, Comics
Industry:Publishing
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Humanoids PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share