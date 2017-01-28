Humanoids of the world unite against ignorance! Support the ACLU!

Contact

-- L.A.-based graphic novel company HUMANOIDS will support the ACLU by donating 100% of its profits from the sale of the following four books, under a social media campaign entitled "." This campaign and all associated donations will run through the entire month of February."We publish stories by acclaimed creators from all around the world, including Moebius, Alejandro Jodorowsky, Juan Gimenez, Zhang Xiaoyu, Laura Zuccheri and John Cassaday. We are proud to be an international and multi-cultural company, and we will always stand up against ignorance and exclusion," says CEO and Publisher Fabrice Giger.- A genre-bending work of political science fiction, where the rulers of the future are haunted by the ghosts of the past… Written and illustrated by Ukrainian green-card lottery winning creator Igor Baranko.- The travel diary of two French brothers in a land at war. Based on the siblings' real-life experiences in war-torn Lebanon.- A unique and addictive anthropomorphic mystery with an intricate plot and an immigrant hero, rendered in stark black-and-white. Winner of best series at the Angoulême International Comics Festival.- According to Tobe Hooper: "It's disgusting, fun and politically right on target!" A book full of alt-right nuts and rednecks who are way more dangerous that the peaceful living-impaired (just don't call them zombies!).HUMANOIDS released its first graphic novels 40 years ago in Paris, France, and has published thousands of titles since, including international bestsellers and iconic series such asand. Based in Hollywood, California, with branches in Paris, London, and Tokyo, Humanoids is currently developing multiple film adaptations of its books, including, and(aka).http://