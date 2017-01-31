RemedyOne Names Ralph Pisano as Executive Vice President of Trade Relations

Pisano's experience will help control costs and identify savings opportunities as he grows RemedyOne's client roster

Ralph Pisano, Executive Vice President - Trade Relations, RemedyOne

-- Ralph Pisano has joined RemedyOne as Executive Vice President of Trade Relations. He will leverage his 20-plus years of pharmacy and medical expertise to expand RemedyOne's client base and improve client results with more efficient Pharmacy Benefit Management programs. He will work directly with pharmaceutical manufacturers and our clients to bring the lowest net cost solutions that drive market share, formulary position and outcome-focused solutions to the market. He understands the industry from all angles, having started his career as a Pharmacist before moving to healthcare management."Industry authorities like Ralph are the key to helping fix our broken healthcare system and devising practical solutions that can deliver on RemedyOne's promise to change healthcare for the better. RemedyOne continues to attract talented, hands-on experts like him to manage our rapid growth and extend our profit-building remedies to more companies," says Michael Waterbury, RemedyOne's Chief Executive Officer. "Ralph has done it all, from working on the front lines as a pharmacist to helping shape Pharmacy Benefits Management programs for large insurers. He understands how our industry works and how RemedyOne is focused on the change we need.""Unfortunately, most companies' idea of improving our healthcare system is really just a reshuffling of the same old deck of tired tricks and programs," Pisano says. "RemedyOne is different. We're using our experience and advanced technologies to rethink instead of reshuffle, to reinvent rather than repackage. I'm looking forward to helping our clients understand a new healthcare landscape and reap the rewards of adopting RemedyOne's healthier way to do business.""Our outreach to Health Plans, Pharmaceutical Companies, Third Party Administrators, Employers and Brokers will accelerate with Ralph on board," Waterbury said. "His understanding, our commitment and our growing solutions will help fuel RemedyOne's clients' success and our growth. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to value Ralph for all that he can contribute to my company."Pisano most recently served as Senior Vice President of Manufacturer Relations at ICORE Healthcare, a unit of Magellan Health Services. He was the company's expert in pharmacy benefit management, health plan operations, rebate contracting and specialty pharmacy (medical and pharmacy benefit). He also managed specialty pharmaceuticals for complex conditions and led a cross-functional team, creating multiple PBM formularies. Prior to that, Pisano held a variety of positions of increasing responsibility at EmblemHealth, culminating as Senior Director, Pharmacy, where he was responsible for the oversight of pharmacy operations and all budget/financial, as well as all manufacturer contracting, including rebates related to pharmacy benefit services.RemedyOne is a fast-growing healthcare payments change agent, focused on leveraging the experience of its healthcare professionals to improve outcomes for patients, employers, providers, drug companies, insurers, pharmacies and more.As the leading Strategic Pharmacy Benefit Partner, our clients take advantage of our specialists' comprehensive strategies for managing pharmacy on both medical and pharmacy benefits. RemedyOne's focus on innovation and improvement keeps clients current on the right strategies to thrive within the ever-changing complexities of pharmacy management.