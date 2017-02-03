News By Tag
Exec Air Announces Expanded Services and Discount Commuter Ticket Program
Local charter airline now offering weekly scheduled flights to Key West and Marathon
All scheduled flights have a fixed place of departure, arrival, and dates and times which are published in advance. The new flight schedule to Key West and Marathon is an expansion to regularly scheduled direct flights from Naples to Miami International Airport and return flights four days a week.
"Exec Air is pleased to offer new scheduled services to Key West and Marathon airports from Naples as well as our new commuter ticket book program. This is due to passenger demand, but we think the timing couldn't be better with our 20th anniversary of being based in Naples happening his year," said owner John Swasey.
The brand-new commuter ticket package offers a ten percent discount to passengers to use for regularly scheduled flights to Key West and Marathon from Naples, making these flights more affordable than one would expect. The rate is based on one way tickets to be redeemed over a six month time period--from January 1 through June 30 or from July 1 through December 31. In addition to a discount, this ticket packages offers the convenience of prepaid tickets for passengers. Rules and regulations apply.
The newly scheduled flights and commuter discount program are in addition to existing charter flight services and aerial advertising offered by Exec Air of Naples. The airline offers full charter services for on demand flights from local airports throughout the continental United States. Chartering an aircraft lets passengers choose the destination, dates and times of departure. Some popular destinations include Orlando, Jacksonville, Daytona, Tallahassee, Tampa, and New Orleans, Louisiana. As well, Exec Air offers unique and customizable aerial advertising services for Marco Island, Naples, Fort Myers, Sanibel, and Cape Coral.
Please contact John Swasey at (239) 290-5668 or visit http://www.execairline.com/
ABOUT EXEC AIR, INC. OF NAPLES
Exec Air, Inc. was founded in 1996 and established as Exec Air, Inc. of Naples in 1997. The charter flight services airline specializes in "Getting you closer to your destination."
Contact
Christina Mehta Prendiville
***@mehtacommunications.com
