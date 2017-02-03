 
News By Tag
* Charter Flights
* Key West
* Exec Air
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Naples
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
321
January 2017
31302928


Exec Air Announces Expanded Services and Discount Commuter Ticket Program

Local charter airline now offering weekly scheduled flights to Key West and Marathon
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Charter Flights
* Key West
* Exec Air

Industry:
* Travel

Location:
* Naples - Florida - US

NAPLES, Fla. - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- John Swasey of Exec Air, Inc. of Naples has announced an expansion of services that began January 1, 2017, the airline's 20th year serving the region. In response to passenger requests, the Naples-based charter company has added scheduled flights to Marathon and Key West from Naples Municipal Airport. Additionally, discount commuter ticket packages are now available.

All scheduled flights have a fixed place of departure, arrival, and dates and times which are published in advance. The new flight schedule to Key West and Marathon is an expansion to regularly scheduled direct flights from Naples to Miami International Airport and return flights four days a week.

"Exec Air is pleased to offer new scheduled services to Key West and Marathon airports from Naples as well as our new commuter ticket book program. This is due to passenger demand, but we think the timing couldn't be better with our 20th anniversary of being based in Naples happening his year," said owner John Swasey.

The brand-new commuter ticket package offers a ten percent discount to passengers to use for regularly scheduled flights to Key West and Marathon from Naples, making these flights more affordable than one would expect. The rate is based on one way tickets to be redeemed over a six month time period--from January 1 through June 30 or from July 1 through December 31. In addition to a discount, this ticket packages offers the convenience of prepaid tickets for passengers. Rules and regulations apply.

The newly scheduled flights and commuter discount program are in addition to existing charter flight services and aerial advertising offered by Exec Air of Naples. The airline offers full charter services for on demand flights from local airports throughout the continental United States. Chartering an aircraft lets passengers choose the destination, dates and times of departure. Some popular destinations include Orlando, Jacksonville, Daytona, Tallahassee, Tampa, and New Orleans, Louisiana. As well, Exec Air offers unique and customizable aerial advertising services for Marco Island, Naples, Fort Myers, Sanibel, and Cape Coral.

Please contact John Swasey at (239) 290-5668 or visit http://www.execairline.com/ for more information.

ABOUT EXEC AIR, INC. OF NAPLES

Exec Air, Inc. was founded in 1996 and established as Exec Air, Inc. of Naples in 1997. The charter flight services airline specializes in "Getting you closer to your destination." In 2000, the airlines expanded its scope of operation to include 10,000 Island Air Tours. Exec Air, Inc. of Naples provides air travel from Naples, Immokalee, Marco Island, Fort Myers, and La Belle to great destinations at a time convenient for their customers' personal schedule. They specialize in small single engine aircraft to keep ticket costs reasonable. They can safely access 700 airports in Florida, alone. Exec Air, Inc. of Naples specializes in "reliable, safe, and friendly" travel. The charter flight company celebrates its 20th year in service to the region in 2017. http://www.execairline.com/

Contact
Christina Mehta Prendiville
***@mehtacommunications.com
End
Source:Mehta Communications, LLC
Email:***@mehtacommunications.com
Tags:Charter Flights, Key West, Exec Air
Industry:Travel
Location:Naples - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 03, 2017
Mehta Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share