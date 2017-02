America's #1 Worship Conference Returns to Houston, Feb 23-25, 2017!

International Worship Summit 2017 features Top Gospel Stars.

International Worship Summit 2017 - #ghworship2017

Dr. Teresa Hairston

770-866-2427

Dr. Teresa Hairston
770-866-2427

-- During February 23-25, 2017, the city of Houston will host the Nation's #1 Worship Conference,IWS is a veritable "Super Bowl of Worship" and will feature major Gospel speakers and musical guests, including(Without Walls Church) and(Community of Faith),(and),of the),along withof theand, creator of the, which produces the IWS, will also be celebrated for 30 years of service to the international Christian community. The Gala celebration will take place on Friday, February 24, featuring a formal banquet at thewith guestsand(co-hosts) along with musical guests, the legendaryFollowing the banquet a specialat the Greater Grace Outreach Church, (10800 Scott St, Houston, 77047) will feature(worship leader for Lakewood Church),(Minister of Music, Windsor Village United Methodist Church), and national recording artists,andDaytime events will be held at the(9100 Gulf Fwy, Houston, 77017) and evening events will be hosted at the(10800 Scott St, Houston, 77047). Tickets for the banquet and concert are available at http://www.gospelheritage.org . Thursday night and Saturday morning are FREE events and are open to the public.Over its 23-year history, the Gospel Heritage Foundation has become an important educational organization, fostering the preservation of Gospel heritage and perpetuation of Gospel legacy. The prominence of the Gospel genre in today's musical landscape is inescapable. Gospel has been the foundation for America's top performers from Elvis Presley the King of Rock-n-Roll, to Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul.IWS kicks off Thursday, February 23rd with a morning plenary (8:30a - 10:30a); followed by classes and seminars (11a - 4:30p); the evening's main event is a worship service (7:30p - 10:30p). The schedule repeats on Friday with the bonus of a late-night live concert/recording (11p - 1a). The conference concludes on Saturday (9:30a - 12p). For a list of classes and speakers, please visit the site: Gospelheritage.org.The conference has travels annually to several cities in the U.S. This will only be the second year of IWS in the Houston metroplex. "We are excited about partnering with Dr. Teresa Hairston and the Gospel Heritage Foundation,"stated Bishop Dixon. Several Houston leaders are planning to support the conference by registering to attend the day sessions and attending the evening sessions (Free and open to the public).The founder and president of the Gospel Heritage Foundation is Dr. Teresa Hairston, a leader, trailblazer and trendsetter in her own right. In 1989, Hairston launched Gospel Today Magazine, with $300. while working two jobs and raising three children as a single mom; the magazine eventually became the most widely distributed publication in the history of the Gospel genre. Hairston retired from the publication in 2010 and passed it on to her son (gospeltoday.com). She has also served as a television and event host, hosting Gospel celebrations at the White House and prominent events across the world."IWS participants will witness a culturally enriching community event and gain a deeper understanding of the phenomenal contributions made by African Americans," says Dr. Hairston.For press credentials, or additional information:gospelheritage@aol.com or http://www.gospelheritage.org or call 770.866.2427.# # #Interviews with speakers or Dr. Teresa Hairston are available before and during the event. Please email beforeto indicate interest/time/outlet/etc.