America's #1 Worship Conference Returns to Houston, Feb 23-25, 2017!
International Worship Summit 2017 features Top Gospel Stars.
IWS is a veritable "Super Bowl of Worship" and will feature major Gospel speakers and musical guests, including Houston's own Dr. Ralph West (Without Walls Church) and Bishop James Dixon (Community of Faith), Michael Pickett (and Houston NGCCC Mass Choir), Ronald Mattere (Houston Chapter of the Gospel Music Workshop Mass Choir), Min. Cedric Ballard, Min. Chad Brawley; along with national guests, Bishop Hezekiah Walker, Doug Williams (of the Williams Brothers) and Pastor Sheryl Brady. Dr. Teresa Hairston, creator of the Gospel Heritage Foundation, which produces the IWS, will also be celebrated for 30 years of service to the international Christian community. The Gala celebration will take place on Friday, February 24, featuring a formal banquet at the Houston Hobby Marriott Hotel with guests Bishop Paul Morton and Pastor Debra Morton (co-hosts) along with musical guests, the legendary Clark Sisters. Following the banquet a special "Black History Month Concert Gala" at the Greater Grace Outreach Church, (10800 Scott St, Houston, 77047) will feature Dadra Crawford (worship leader for Lakewood Church), Kathy Taylor (Minister of Music, Windsor Village United Methodist Church), and national recording artists, Bishop Paul Morton, Wess Morgan, Donald Lawrence and Pastor Donnie McClurkin. Daytime events will be held at the Houston Hobby Marriott Hotel (9100 Gulf Fwy, Houston, 77017) and evening events will be hosted at the Greater Grace Outreach Church (10800 Scott St, Houston, 77047). Tickets for the banquet and concert are available at http://www.gospelheritage.org. Thursday night and Saturday morning are FREE events and are open to the public.
Over its 23-year history, the Gospel Heritage Foundation has become an important educational organization, fostering the preservation of Gospel heritage and perpetuation of Gospel legacy. The prominence of the Gospel genre in today's musical landscape is inescapable. Gospel has been the foundation for America's top performers from Elvis Presley the King of Rock-n-Roll, to Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul.
IWS kicks off Thursday, February 23rd with a morning plenary (8:30a - 10:30a); followed by classes and seminars (11a - 4:30p); the evening's main event is a worship service (7:30p - 10:30p). The schedule repeats on Friday with the bonus of a late-night live concert/recording (11p - 1a). The conference concludes on Saturday (9:30a - 12p). For a list of classes and speakers, please visit the site: Gospelheritage.org.
The conference has travels annually to several cities in the U.S. This will only be the second year of IWS in the Houston metroplex. "We are excited about partnering with Dr. Teresa Hairston and the Gospel Heritage Foundation,"
The founder and president of the Gospel Heritage Foundation is Dr. Teresa Hairston, a leader, trailblazer and trendsetter in her own right. In 1989, Hairston launched Gospel Today Magazine, with $300. while working two jobs and raising three children as a single mom; the magazine eventually became the most widely distributed publication in the history of the Gospel genre. Hairston retired from the publication in 2010 and passed it on to her son (gospeltoday.com)
"IWS participants will witness a culturally enriching community event and gain a deeper understanding of the phenomenal contributions made by African Americans," says Dr. Hairston.
