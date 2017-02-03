NEW HIRE ANNOUNCEMENT – Global Business Development Executive- Brendan Row

B Row

-- – Pattison Sign Group welcomes Brendan Row to the Sales and Marketing Team senior role of Global Business Development Executive. Brendan will be responsible for sales team leadership and driving green space revenue. In addition a valuable contributor in the areas of sales methodology development and business strategy."I was attracted to Pattison Sign Group capabilities in servicing large brand strategies Globally. Interestingly PSG was a previous client and I feel ecstatic to join the winning culture and quality client services that PSG delivers. I intend to build upon the brand success, while driving new business across our current markets" said Row.Brendan comes to PSG with 15 years of sales experience with background in enterprise level sales and sales leadership which has earned many awards and references. Brendan's recent role in Vancouver as a Snr. Acct Exec at TELUS Communications allowed for success accolades in winning key retail account business with referenced clients hailing his attention to client retention.This will help Brendan transition smoothly into this new role at PSG -POWERING YOUR BRAND !Brendan has relocated to Toronto, Ontario. Along with the new career at Pattison Sign Group he plans to continue his philanthropic and political workAbout Pattison Sign Group www.pattisonsign.comPattison Sign Group Inc. provides sign and visual communication products in North America. The company offers interior and exterior signage products, prefab architectural elements, interior fixtures and decor products, digital signage products, and menu boards and drive-thru systems. It serves automotive, media, packaging, food sales and distribution, magazine distribution, entertainment, export, and financial industries. Pattison Sign Group Inc. was formerly known as E.L. Ruddy Company Ltd. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada with sales offices in Knoxville, Tennessee and Bristol, Connecticut. It has locations in Edmundston, Pointe-Claire, Ottawa, Burling..