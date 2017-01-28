 
ProEx Physical Therapy announces Melanie Deveikas as staff Physical Therapist and Wellness Educator

 
 
ProEx Melanie Deveikas
ProEx Melanie Deveikas
 
WOBURN, Mass. - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- ProEx, a physical therapist owned private practice specializing in orthopedics, spine and sports medicine announces that Melanie Deveikas of Watertown, Massachusetts has been named a staff Physical Therapist, Institute of Orthopaedic Manual Therapy (IOMT) Liaison and Wellness Educator at the Woburn location.

With more than 21 years of experience, Deveikas has worked in the outpatient physical therapy setting for 19 years, ten as a clinic manager.  As a five-year breast cancer survivor with a passion for education and wellness, she eagerly joins the ProEx Physical Therapy team to deliver excellence in patient care.

Deveikas received a Bachelor of Science in Physical Therapy from the University of Vermont and a Masters in Health Care Administration from Simmons College.  She has taken numerous continuing education courses and is currently working towards an advanced certificate in orthopedic manual therapy.

Originally from Cape Cod, Deveikas now lives in Watertown with her husband and their two children. She is an active volunteer with the First Church in Belmont as a Religious Education Teacher and as a Women's Health Wellness Educator. She is also involved with the Belmont Food Pantry and her children's school PTO.

"Melanie brings so much to the table; we are thrilled to have her on our team," said Allison Stringer, Regional Clinical Director with ProEx. "Her dedication to our industry is more than apparent and meshes perfectly with our people focused organization."

About ProEx Physical Therapy

ProEx Physical Therapy was established in 2001 and has locations in Woburn, Springfield, Boston, Haverhill, Middleton, Amesbury, Salem, Beverly and North Andover, and Arlington MA; ProEx has locations in Stratham, Somersworth and Epping, NH; and Farmington, CT. The company maintains corporate offices in Portsmouth, NH. The staff of sports medicine and orthopedic physical therapists treats patients of all ages from children to high-level athletes to geriatric patients. ProEx Physical Therapy is also the official Athletic Trainers to various sports organizations throughout New England. For additional information, please call 877-776-9843 or visit www.PROexPT.com
Source:ProEx Physical Therapy
