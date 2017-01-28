News By Tag
Skin, Bones, Hearts & Private Parts Hosts Walt Disney World CME Conference
Continuing Medical Education for Nurse Practitioners, Physician Assistants & Physicians
The Walt Disney World CME Conference is one of the most popular and fastest growing CME events for NPs, PAs and Physicians. The Disney CME Conference will include cutting edge medical education from passionate speakers that inspire attendees. Our conference is a great way to network with medical industry peers and learn in an intimate group setting. The topics for this CME Conference include Dermatology, Orthopedics, Emergency Medicine, Cardiology and Women's Health.
Creator of Skin, Bones, Hearts & Private Parts, Chuck Dillehay, says, "Our motto is "making medical meetings fun" and Disney World is the perfect family-friendly location to do just that". Come for the meeting and then stay for the Magic. Mixing business with pleasure is easy when you make the most of your free time with Disney's Special Meeting/Convention Theme Park Tickets. Earn your CME or CE credits during the day, then have a blast during your off-hours exploring Disney Theme Parks!
For additional information about our Orlando Spring CME Conference such as hotel group rates, daily schedules, session descriptions, speaker bios and fun things to do, visit http://dmgcme.com/
About Skin, Bones, Hearts & Private Parts
Producing over two decades of extraordinary continuing education for tens of thousands of healthcare professionals, Skin, Bones, Hearts & Private Parts is one of the most popular and fastest growing events in the country. Life is short, budgets are limited. Make the most of your CME or CE experience! To learn more about our CME Conferences, visit http://dmgcme.com or call us at 770.640.1022.
