Digital Marketing Company Announces Guest Blog Posting Packages
Southern California SEO Company Walker SEO is now offering Guest Blog Posting services as a one off product.
CEO Martin Walker says "This has typically been a service that we have bundled into our regular SEO packages, but we wanted to offer something more flexible for some of our clients."
The packages can be purchased ala carte or as a regular monthly service. The different guest posts are based up on the Domain Authority of the site being posted to.
"Every website is different" Walker explains, "Some site just need a little boost, while other sites may want to take their rankings to the next level with some very high Domain Authority blog posts and get National attention."
Walker adds: "Guest Posting is one of the most effective ways to get high quality, natural, white-hat in-content links to your site to help you boost your rankings and get more traffic to your site."
The guest blog posts can be published on websites that range in Domain Authority from DA20 all the way up to DA40. The service includes finding the proper Domain Authority site and making sure that it is also relevant to each clients' niche.
Walker says "It's a lot of work to find the right website or blog, confirm it's Domain Authority, find out what kind of content they are looking for, writing a great, unique and well-written article and getting it accepted onto the site." "So we do all of that for the customer, it makes it easy for our clients." says Walker.
Pricing for the new service starts at $600.00 and takes about 2 weeks to fully complete. The service can also include a Free SEO website audit and/or monthly keyword ranking reports.
About Walker SEO, LLC
Walker SEO, LLC is a Digital Marketing Company located in Southern California that specializes in Organic SEO services, Facebook Advertising and Social Media Management services. The company has been in business since 2009 and Founder Martin Walker has been in the Advertising, Marketing & Public Relations space for over 20 years.
For more information on the Guest Blog Posting services or Walker SEO please visit: https://walkerseo.com or call 909-509-4051.
Contact
Martin Walker
***@walkerseo.com
