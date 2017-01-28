 
Jay Seigel, Esquire, Broker-Associate, Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in Sarasota, Florida

 
 
Jay Seigel
Jay Seigel
SARASOTA, Fla. - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Jay Seigel, Esquire, has joined RE/MAX Alliance Group as a Broker-Associate in the Sarasota office. He has 17 years of real estate experience, including seven years with Michael Saunders & Company, six years with a multi-state real estate law firm, and five years with his own real estate brokerage, Seigel Real Estate Advisors.

         Specializing in buyer representation, Seigel brings strong contract negotiation and customer service skills. He said he joined RE/MAX because of the company's "national and international connections, name recognition, advertising capabilities and technological platforms."

         Seigel received his law degree from the Northwestern School of Law at Lewis and Clark College in Portland, Oregon. He is a member of the Florida Bar Real Property, Probate & Trust Law Section, and volunteers with several animal organizations including the Humane Society of Manatee County.

         The Sarasota office of RE/MAX Alliance Group is located at2000 Webber Street, Sarasota, Florida 34239. Seigel can be reached at (954) 226-9048 or JaySeigelEsquire@yahoo.com.

RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for both transactions and sales volume. The company ranks #7 in the country and #15 in the world among RE/MAX offices, both based on transactions. With more than 300 agents and staff, RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, with offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, University Park, Venice, Siesta Key and Englewood. For more information, please visit www.alliancegroupfl.com.

